Katy Perry's daughter Daisy takes after famous mom in rare new backstage photo

Katy Perry has a little mini-me in her daughter Daisy.

Already the four-year-old, who will be five years old on August 26, takes after her mom with her blonde locks (the "California Gurls" singer's natural shade), and in her latest photo, she takes after her with her whimsical style too.

Daisy is the Grammy nominee's only child with Orlando Bloom, from whom she recently split after a six-year engagement, and with whom she previously also co-parented his son Flynn, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

© Instagram Daisy appears to have her mother's style

Katy took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close and shared a round of photos from her latest concerts throughout the East Coast.

The first of the photos was one backstage at Madison Square Garden, in which she is leaning against the wall, looking on to her daughter Daisy, who is wearing a shiny rainbow dress with black mary janes paired with white socks, and her hair is up in a ponytail.

Other photos included some of Katy on stage, of a ladybug, flying over the Statue of Liberty, and a mirror selfie at the Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side.

© Instagram Katy is almost done with her Lifetimes tour

"EAST COAST I [love] YOU," she wrote in her caption, before joking: "Sorry I wrote a song about the West Coast being better but here's a East Coast splat to make up for it."

She then kicked off a countdown to her last five shows of the Lifetimes tour, which are in Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa and Miami.

© Instagram Daisy will be five on August 26

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Dying of love for the first photo," referring to the one with Daisy, as others followed suit with: "LET'S GO" and: "I love you so much."

Katy has made headlines for a myriad of reasons this year, from mixed reception to her album and tour, to her highly-contested trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando confirmed their split in July

Most recently, it was her break-up from Orlando that surprised fans, though not more so than who she was spotted with afterwards.

Katy sparked romance rumors with none other than the former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who split from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023, after they were spotted having dinner, and later he attended one of her concerts, though neither of them have commented on the rumored romance.