In June, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry confirmed that they had separated after nine years together on-and-off, including a six-year long engagement.

The American pop star, 40, and the English actor, 48, look like they're on good terms, however, as they continue to co-parent their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, four, with the latter even sharing photos from a family trip with Katy and his son Flynn to Italy.

Over the past week, however, the internet has been sent into a tizzy over reports of an apparent spark between Katy and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando confirmed their separation in June

The politician, 53, who announced his separation from wife Sophie in 2023, was seen at an intimate dinner with the "Roar" singer in Montreal earlier this week, and was then captured by several fans attending one of Katy's concerts as part of the Lifetimes Tour soon after.

As it turns out, though, the Lord of the Rings actor is taking it all in comedic stride, sharing his cryptic take on the matter in a new social media post from satirical publication The Onion.

Parodying the reports of an alleged Justin and Katy "romance," The Onion shared a photograph to hysterically suggest Orlando had found his own new love in former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel," a fake photo of the pair enjoying a candlelit meal was captioned.

"'Angela kept Orlando laughing all night—he couldn't keep his eyes off her!' said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant."

Fans found the entire spoof of the news hilarious, including Orlando himself, who left several applause emojis in the comments section. Other followers left responses like: "I laughed way too hard at this!" and: "Honestly, I can feel their chemistry through the rendering."

© Instagram The pair are remaining close for the sake of their daughter Daisy

As for Katy and Justin, while there have been no more sightings of the pair together over the weekend so far, body language expert and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, on behalf of Spin Genie, shared her own take on what the energy seems to be between the duo.

"When viewing Katy's concert, Justin appears to be truly in awe of her," she said of his appearance in the crowd at her show. "His arms are by his side, leaving his body exposed and vulnerable, he doesn't try to hide himself."

© Getty Images The singer was spotted having dinner in Montreal with the former Canadian Prime Minister

"He clutches the railing in front of him, steadying himself. His facial expression is beyond impressed, maintaining his eyes on his favourite performer, his mouth drops open in disbelief at times."

She also suggests that the brief footage of their dinner together at the restaurant Le Violon suggests that things might not have been strictly professional between the pair. "In the second-long video of their sit-down meal, which might be a date, they're definitely talking about personal stuff."

© Getty Images Justin was also seen rocking out at Katy's concert

"We can see Katy's hand covering part of her face, which suggests that she's trying not to reveal too much to the former Canadian leader. This secrecy on display would not be necessary if they were just talking business."