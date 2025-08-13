Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katherine Schwarzenegger begins bittersweet countdown for baby Ford in new photo
The BDA Baby podcast host welcomed her third child with husband Chris Pratt, his fourth, on November 8, 2024

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend special screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic,Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Time is flying by for Katherine Schwarzenegger.

This week, the podcast host shared a new photo of her baby son Ford, noting that he is now just three months away from officially being a year old.

The doting mom welcomed Ford, her third child with husband Chris Pratt, in November 2024. The couple are also parents to daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, plus the Marvel star is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Mirror selfie shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger featuring her baby son Ford hoisted on her hip© Instagram
Ford will be one in November

Katherine took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 12 and shared a sweet photo inside her home featuring baby Ford.

The mirror selfie sees her standing in the hallway wearing a white button-down shirt with jeans, and she has Ford, who is wearing a red, white and blue striped onesie, hoisted up on her hip. She also included another sweet photo of Ford's little feet clad in red shoes and ribbed white socks.

"It just hit me that we're 3 months away from having a one year old in the house… MY BABY!" Katherine wrote in her caption. Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first her mother Maria Shriver simply remarked: "Oh no."

Others followed suit with: "Time!!! Also, those shoes! That shirt!" and: "What?!!!! Sooo precious!" as well as: "Time is flying! Feels like you just brought them home — what a sweet and wild ride."

Scroll below for more photos of the Pratt-Schwarzenegger family.

1/5

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram from Fourth of July weekend featuring her husband Chris Pratt© Instagram

Katherine & Chris

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019, one year after they were first spotted together and sparked dating speculation. They were reportedly set up by Katherine's mom Maria.

2/5

Photo shared by Chris Pratt on Instagram August 17, 2024 of his son Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, in honor of his 12th birthday© Instagram

Jack

Jack is Chris' first and only son with his ex-wife Anna, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018. Jack, who was born nine weeks early, is 12 years old, and named after Anna's father.

3/5

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram from Fourth of July weekend featuring her daughters with Chris Pratt© Instagram

Lyla

Lyla's full name is Lyla Maria, and she was born on August 6, 2020. Though it's unclear where the name Lyla stems from, her middle name is an apparent nod to her grandmother.

4/5

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's daughters on 4th of July© Instagram

Eloise

Eloise was born on May 21, 2022, and her middle name appears to be a nod to Katherine's younger sister Christina, who their mom Maria shares with their dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

5/5

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger of her baby son Ford laying on his tummy in the grass© Instagram

Ford

Ford arrived to the Pratt-Schwarzenegger household on November 8, 2024. In a joint Instagram post, Katherine and Chris shared at the time: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."

