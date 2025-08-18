Naomi Watts supports ex Liev Schreiber over bittersweet confession about son

It is a bittersweet time for Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber.

As the end to summer fast approaches, the former couple is gearing up to drop off the first of their two kids, their son Sasha, at college.

The Mulholland Drive actress and the Ray Donovan actor were together from 2005 to 2016, and in addition to the incoming freshman, are also parents to daughter Kai, 16, who is a model.

© Getty Images Liev with his kids and wife Taylor

In honor of Sasha's upcoming college move — he's moving across the country to the University of Southern California — Liev took to Instagram and both lamented and celebrated his son's forthcoming move out of New York City, where he and Naomi are based.

He first shared a photo of the two that highlights Sasha's bright blonde hair and stature, and confessed he is "starting to feel the pull."

The doting dad further wrote in his caption: "Gonna miss my ride or die. Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known."

© Instagram Sasha is starting his freshman year at USC

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post, which was liked by Naomi, with support. "Wow he looks so much like his mom!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a beautiful tribute! Wishing him the best at USC," and: "Wow. He took his mother's face… What an angel. Good luck to him. He'll love it," as well as: "Good luck on your journey, Sasha!"

Back in June, when Sasha first graduated from high school — he attended Friends Seminary, the oldest continuously coeducational school in New York City — Liev also took to Instagram to commemorate the moment.

© Instagram The blended family on Sasha's high school graduation

He shared a heartwarming photo of the family, featuring the graduate himself, wearing a gray suit with a navy tie, posing with Naomi and her husband Billy Crudup to one side, and Liev and his wife Taylor Niesen to the other.

"The graduate!!!" Liev, who in August 2023 welcomed daughter Hazel Bee, a month after tying the knot with Taylor, wrote in his caption.

© Getty Images The Schreiber-Watts kids

Per Sasha's social media, he intends to study at USC's School of Dramatic Arts; so far, he has one acting credit, for lending his voice as a young wolf in 2016's The Jungle Book.

Meanwhile his younger sister Kai is a budding model, who has already worked several campaigns for Valentino under its new creative director Alessandro Michele, formerly of Gucci.