Eric Winter's daughter is spitting image of famous mom in family photos far from The Rookie

Eric Winter is enjoying time off from filming of The Rookie and relishing in a vacation with his family.

The star is married to Puerto Rican actress, Roselyn Sanchez, 52, and Eric shared photos of their getaway to her home country on Instagram.

The pair are parents to Sebella, 12, and Dylan, seven, and fans couldn't get over the resemblance between mother and daughter in the sweet snaps.

With her long, raven locks and olive skin, Sebella is the spitting image of the Devious Maids star. Dylan looks a lot like his dad and has a lighter complexion and blonde hair.

The cute kids posed up a storm for snaps shared to social media in which the famous family looked idylic.

Both Eric and Roselyn have praised one another for their parenting skills.

Happy family

© Instagram The pair are on vacation

"He's an amazing father," she told Home & Family. "As a woman, when you think about … being a mother at some point, you're very blessed and very lucky if you find someone who is going to be an amazing dad."

In turn, Eric commends his wife's tenacity and passion for life. "I admire her drive and commitment to anything she wants to do," he said. "She tells me all the time, 'I want to do this, I have no idea how I'm going to do it, but I want to do this' and she makes it happen. It’s a true inspiration to me."

© Instagram Their kids are their mini-mes

On their wedding anniversary this year, Eric shared the sweetest post dedicated to their marriage.

"16 yrs ago I asked you to marry me," he wrote. "I can honestly say these have been the best years of my life! 19 yrs together and counting, and I’m excited for the memories we will continue to make. Te amo mucho and to the life we continue to build together. Happy Anniversary."

© Instagram Eric and Roselyn's kids are adorable

Season 8

Prior to his vacation, Eric delighted fans with glimpses of season 8 of The Rookie.

He included a carousel of photos and videos featuring his co-stars, birthday celebrations, and much more.

Eric and Roselyn

Eric plays Tim Bradford in the ABC police drama and viewers are eager for his on-off romance with Melissa O'Neil's character, Lucy Chen, to blossom once more.

The show's executive producer, Alexi Hawley, suggested it's a strong possibility when he spoke to Collider at San Diego Comic-Con.

© Getty Eric and Melissa film scenes on The Rookie

When quizzed on making dreams come true in the new season, he quipped: "[Fans are] happy when they're together. I think that's pretty simple. That's a pretty simple thing. I think the short answer is yes. How's that?"