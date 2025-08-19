Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tiger Woods' son Charlie's body transformation revealed as he continues dad's legacy
The pro-golfer shares his daughter Sam, who is now headed to Stanford University, and son Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, and is currently dating Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods of the United States and his son Charlie Woods walk on the fourth hole during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Tiger Woods is setting the standard for his two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, daughter Sam, 18, and son Charlie, 16, both of whom are athletes like their dad.

While the pro-golfer, 49, has embraced his daughter's desire to pursue her athletic passions in other sports like soccer and track & field, his son is a rising star in the golf world already.

Charlie Woods hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2025 Junior PGA Championship at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex on Friday, August 1, 2025 in West Lafayette, Indiana© Getty Images
Charlie Woods is rising in the golf world, just like his father before him

Charlie is an amateur golfer and a rising junior at The Benjamin School, one of Palm Beach's most elite prep schools, recently heading to the state championships and the Class 1A championships with the rest of his high school team.

While the team, the Benjamin Buccaneers, started off strong as the odds-on favorites, they ended up dropping to third place as they proceeded, with their coach Toby Harbeck sharing some insight into the team's trajectory with The Palm Beach Post.

"To this day, I don't know what happened," he opined. "Maybe we were overconfident. We just had one bad round at the worst time possible."

He did name three rising juniors that he was touting as the "stars" of his team, one of which being Charlie. "I've got those three juniors who have played on the team and have quite a lot of experience. My first three guys are going to be really good."

While the coach noted that much of the attention in the media has been around Charlie's track record in the sport, given his father's fame and legacy, he pointed out that when it came to his dynamic behind closed doors, he was a total team player.

Tiger Woods of the United States with his son Charlie Woods and daughter Sam Woods prepare to tee off from the second tee during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.© Getty Images
The junior is a member of the golf team at the elite The Benjamin School in Palm Beach

"Charlie knows a lot of the attention is going to be on him and he knows not to put himself in an uncomfortable position, but his teammates are protective of him," Toby added.

He even explained that the teen had committed to getting into top physical shape to up his game, especially with the public support of his parents cheering by the green.

"Charlie has come a long way in two years," he noted. "He's lost 10 pounds and is ready to take on that No. 1 role. When Tiger and Elin show up to watch, Tiger is a different person than what you see on TV. Just like Jack [Nicklaus] was."

Charlie Woods of The United States prepares to putt on the 18th hole shadowed by his father Tiger Woods during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida© Getty Images
"Charlie has come a long way in two years. He's lost 10 pounds and is ready to take on that No. 1 role.

The coach then concluded by stating that despite their rougher than expected go at States, he's hoping to keep his team on their toes by playing more away games this season and pitting them against new opponents with a variety of strategies. "You can't get any better by beating the same teams every day."

Charlie made history in 2020 at the PNC Championships, becoming the youngest competitor in the tournament's history at just 11 years old. He entered his first PGA Tour event last year, and in May of 2025, he won the Team TaylorMade Invitational, his first American Junior Golf Association victory.

Charlie Woods reacts on the 18th hole tee box during the third round of the 2025 Junior PGA Championship at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in West Lafayette, Indiana© Getty Images
Charlie made it to the final round of his first Junior PGA Championship earlier this month

The 16-year-old was also in contention for the Junior PGA Championship earlier this month, making it all the way to the final round before ultimately tying for ninth place.

