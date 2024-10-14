The Rookie's Eric Winter supported by co-stars ahead of season seven

Eric Winter is feeling the love. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that his co-stars had joined him for a celebration in West Hollywood. Pictured alongside Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Deric Augustine and Richard T. Jones; The Rookie's showrunner, Alexi Hawley was also in attendance.

The ABC cast had reunited at a party hosted by Eric's company, Palm Republic Rum at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Thanking his co-stars for attending, Eric captioned a group photo: "Best crew out there! Love you guys."

Eric's wife, Roselyn Sanchez was spotted in the snap too, and wowed in a leather jumpsuit. Well-acquainted with her husband's castmates, Roselyn guest-starred as Valerie Castillo in a season two episode.

© Getty Eric and his wife Roselyn Sanchez recently confirmed a tragic loss

The couple, who married in 2008, have felt a wave of support from their friends and family recently, after confirming a tragic loss.

In a heartbreaking post shared on October 9, Eric announced that their nephew, Kike had passed away at the age of 19, following an "accident" in September.

"I never thought I would be posting something like this but I do it in your honor and memory Kike," he penned on Instagram.

"On 9/29 our lives were forever changed when we lost our nephew in a tragic accident at 19 years of age. He was a ray of light with an incredible future ahead of him and unfortunately, his life was cut short.

"Our hearts have been filled with immense pain, but after being there with family, celebrating his life, I wanted to share who you were and how lucky we all were to have you with us as long as we did. You were an incredible soul, son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin.

"We will all miss you terribly, but move forward honoring you and making sure you continue to feel our love," Eric continued. "God bless you Carlos Enrique Sanchez Luna …until we meet again, heaven got an angel back."

Prior to Kike's passing, Eric had been filming season seven of The Rookie across LA. He last posted from the set on September 28 and has presumably taken a leave of absence to mourn the loss of his nephew.

Roselyn, 51, has suggested that she and Eric will address their loss in their podcast, He Said, Ella Dijo. Keeping fans updated on X (formerly Twitter), she explained: "We are dealing with a family situation. Have been trying to navigate with my family what's tough to become our new normal. We are currently in El Paso TX. We will talk about it on the podcast. Thanks for your patience. Much love."