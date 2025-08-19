Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie is her doppelgänger in new footage

Helen Skelton is one busy woman as she juggles three children all enjoying their summer break. The star recently gave fans an insight into their break, which involved a lot of splashing around!

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile star showed off videos of the family enjoying the great outdoors, playing in streams in the Cumbrian countryside. In one clip, the mother-of-three was also seen carrying Elsie, three, on her shoulders as they walked through a field filled with cows.

Other parts of the video featured the family a lot closer to home as they played in an outdoor pool with Helen's parents. Elsie was seen being as daring as her mum as she dived into an inflatable unicorn ring.

One of the sweeter moments saw Helen embracing eldest son Ernie, nine, as they both enjoyed refreshing water flowing through their toes.

© Instagram Helen's daughter is her mirror image

We couldn't help but notice the similarities between Helen and Elsie, with the youngster having the same hair as her mother and the same giggle.

In her caption, Helen commented: "Water babies. Community pools and shallow streams for the heatwave win."

Fan comments

Her followers were quick to praise the mum-of-three for her playful way of parenting and how much her three children were taking after her.

© Instagram Elsie has even inherited her mother's daring nature

One wrote: "Looks Brilliant Helen!!!! Elsie inherited 'No fear' from Mum. Enjoy the heatwave Helen, make more lovely memories."

A second added: "There's something about being out in nature that makes everything seem better! Looks amazing," while a third posted: "So lovely watching you and your beautiful family all enjoying being together Helen, in some stunning surroundings just enjoying doing the simple things in life."

Summer break

Helen always has a reason to look forward to the summer break, as not only does it mean more time with her children, but the star normally celebrates her birthday as schools are breaking up.

Back in July, the 42-year-old penned: "So much happening at this time of year… Milestones coming thick and fast. Hurtling towards the end of another school year, grateful for my squad."

Helen's fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support.

One wrote: "Great photos and great memories made", while a second chimed in: "The best summer fun. Making new memories", and a third sweetly commented: "Gorgeous family", followed by a red heart emoji.