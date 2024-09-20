Ayda Williams shares rare photo of youngest children and they are so grown up

Ayda Williams and her husband Robbie seldom share photos of their brood, but on Friday they gave fans a rare glimpse of their youngest two children, Colette 'Coco', six, and Beau, four.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mum-of-four posted two adorable photos of the sibling duo dressing up together. Coco looked so sweet wearing a Tangled-inspired princess dress, whilst Beau was dressed as Buzz Lightyear.

© Instagram Coco and Beau adorably held hands in their sweet costumes

Captioning the post, Ayda simply penned three red love heart emojis as well as the hashtag: "brother sister love". The sibling snap couldn't have been more adorable, showing Coco and Beau holding hands.

Coco also had a little bag wrapped around her, as well as a matching princess necklace with a large pendant.

© Instagram Ayda and Robbie like to keep their children's faces out of the spotlight

Ayda and Robbie are also the proud parents of their eldest two children, Charlton 'Charlie', nine, and Theodora 'Teddy', 12.

Royal fans may recognise Teddy, as she was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

© Pool/Samir Hussein Teddy was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Ayda previously opened up about her daughter's big role whilst appearing as a guest on Loose Women.

The former panellist discussed Teddy's starring role, which saw her join Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the young bridal party, and how it was particularly special because it was the wedding of their close friends.

© ALASTAIR GRANT Princess Charlotte alongside Teddy on Princess Eugenie's wedding day

She said: "It was a special moment, and it was also a special moment because we care for and love the couple. They are really good friends of ours." Then six-year-old Teddy went viral after the big day for asking Sarah Ferguson whether she was the Queen while they were having photos taken on the steps outside St George's Chapel.

Eugenie and Jack's wedding day was the first time Teddy's face had been seen by the public.

Robbie and Ayda are incredibly passionate about maintaining their children's privacy, with the former Take That star previously explaining on Loose Women: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything, but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."