Robbie Williams' ultra rare photos of kids including lookalike daughter Teddy

Robbie Williams will be the celebrity on everyone's minds as his new docuseries on Netflix launched this morning. Aside from being a record-holding BRIT Award winner and a former member of chart-topping boyband Take That, Robbie, 49, is a doting dad to four children with his wife American actress, Ayda Field, 44.

The couple are fiercely private when it comes to sharing photos of their children but fans occasionally get glimpses into their personal milestones. Robbie and Ayda, who married in 2010 at their Los Angeles home, had their first child Theodora 'Teddy' Rose Williams in 2012. Teddy made a rare public appearance in 2018 and as a royal bridesmaid no less. Robbie's then-six-year-old stood alongside Princess Charlotte in Princess Eugenie's bridal party when she married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel.

© Dave Benett Robbie Williams and Ayda Field attended the pop-up launch of his Netflix docuseries

Teddy

More recently, fans caught a glimpse of 10-year-old Teddy dancing with her father in a brief cameo in the Netflix documentary. Teddy belts out Robbie's hit song 'Angels', a rendition that is received well by her parents who cheer and shout "Go Teddy!".

© Getty Teddy was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Charlie

Ayda gave birth to the couple's second child in October 2014 and named him Charlton 'Charlie' Valentine Williams. The couple announced the birth of their first son with a video uploaded to Robbie's YouTube channel which showed Ayda pushing Robbie in a wheelchair holding a baby Charlie.

Coco

The couple's third child, Colette 'Coco' Josephine Williams was born in August 2018 via a surrogate. When Ayda announced Coco's birth via Instagram she said: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!."

Ayda gave fans an insight into her experience with a surrogate, saying: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful."

Beau

Robbie and Ayda's fourth child was born by the same surrogate. Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams was born in February 2020 and Ayda shared a sweet message upon little Beau's arrival: "On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way.

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate," the actress continued. "We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

Though the couple prefers to keep their children out of the limelight, fans get rare glimpses into their family life. In September the former X Factor judge shared a video of her youngest children playing in a wicker basket which was captioned: "Coco is taking Beau on holiday: Fasten your seatbelts, there’s going to be turbulence" with the hashtags – parenthood, friyay and bon voyage.

Ayda also recently shared an adorable video of Robbie greeting his sweet son, warmly embracing him, and chatting with Coco. One of the children's bedrooms is pink with matching single beds and pastel blue curtains.

Robbie's youngest has also been known to sing to him in adorable moments fans can't get enough of. One user commented: "Omg beyond the cuteness level. Those babies!!!!", whilst another wrote "But how sweet are they?!?".

It seems that music runs in the family as Ayda played the piano alongside her little daughter in an Instagram post captioned - "Soon I will be the worst piano player in the house…. Oh wait, no, @robbiewilliams will be".

The family also never takes celebrations lightly. Ada shared a video of Beau's spectacular third birthday party that was safari theme that featured huge inflatable animals, a mini safari truck, and even a visit from Mickey Mouse.