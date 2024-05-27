Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy looks so grown up in cute family holiday snap

Ayda Field will no doubt have thrilled her followers on Monday as she took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her family holidays in the idyllic mountains.

The doting mum has posted on Instagram some photos of "family time" and in one of the cute pics you can see Robbie Williams and Ayda's eldest child Theordora (also known as Teddy) looking ever so grown up in her Instagram cool-girl Adidas trainers (just ask Michelle Keegan!).

"Anytime #familytime #goodstuff," the mum-of-four wrote.

© Instagram Teddy Williams, 11, is one cool dresser

One fan commented: "I wonder if Teddy is a Harry Styles fan from what she is wearing today!"

On Ayda's Instagram Stories, the 45-year-old also shared a sweet video which showed Robbie and two of his children walking in front of the stunning backdrop.

"A little Rock DJ case study with Teddy," she captioned the video.

© Instagram Ayda also shared a smouldering selfie with her husband

While Robbie and Ayda generally keep their children out of the spotlight, Teddy made her first public appearance in 2018 as a bridesmaid at Princess Beatrice's wedding.

The youngster made a big impression alongside Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall, and famously asked Sarah Ferguson whether she was the Queen.

© Getty Images Theodora Williams waves as she arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018

This was also the first time that Teddy's face had been photographed as her parents made a conscious effort to keep their children's identity out of the public eye to protect their privacy, but it was clear for all to see that the little girl is Robbie's double.

With the same large brown eyes and dark brown hair, little Teddy looked happy and confident as she played a role in the special day.

Robbie has previously spoken out about their decision to do this while appearing on Loose Women, telling the panel: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

Teddy is also seen in the Robbie Williams documentary performing her dad's, arguably, most famous song Angels to him and mum Ayda. Could she be following in her famous dad's footsteps? It wouldn't surprise us.