Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 35 surnames that could link you to the royal family
Subscribe
The 35 surnames that could link you to the royal family

The 35 surnames that could link you to the royal family

According to a newly compiled list by the global family history platform MyHeritage, these 35 surnames could mean that you have royal or aristocratic heritage.

Hands holding up crown, close-up (toned B&W)© Getty Images
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Could you possibly be related to a royal, and be none the wiser? 

The global family history platform MyHeritage has compiled a new list identifying 35 surnames with historical ties to royal families and aristocratic houses across Britain and Europe.

For example, if you have the last name Howard, you may have historical links to some prominent aristocratic family in the UK, holding the title of Dukes of Norfolk.

The Howard family was founded by William Howard in 1295. He gained the Duchy of Norfolk through marriage to the Mowbray line. His descendants held high office under Henry VIII and were even executed for plotting against Elizabeth I. 

King Henry VIII© Universal History Archive
The surname Howard has close ties to Henry VIII and other royals

Meanwhile, the surname Bruce is tied to Scottish royalty. The House of Bruce was a prominent Scottish royal dynasty with Robert the Bruce becoming King of Scots in 1306. 

Though the surname Spencer is most famously tied to the late Princess of Wales, Diana, the last name originated from the medieval title "dispensator" (Latin) or "despenser" (Norman French), meaning "one who dispenses" or "steward" in aristocratic or royal households. 

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: The Princess Of Wales At Home In Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
The surname Spencer comes from the medieval title "dispensator"

The family's influence grew through strategic marriages and close ties with the royals. 

If your surname is Percy, you may have links to an aristocratic English family who were descendants of Norman French followers of William the Conqueror. They have held the title of Earls of Northumberland since 1377 and Dukes of Northumberland since 1766. 

The Percy family’s ancestral home has been Alnwick Castle for centuries© Getty Images
The Percy family’s ancestral home has been Alnwick Castle for centuries

For 700 years, the Percy family’s ancestral home has been the Alnwick Castle in northern England - which is now a popular tourist attraction thanks to the current 12th Duke, Ralph Percy. 

Is your last name linked to royalty or nobility? Read the full list below: 

  1. Stuart (Stewart)
  2. Spencer
  3. Plantagenet
  4. Lancaster
  5. York
  6. Tudor
  7. Savoy (Savoia, Savoie)
  8. de Medici (Medici)
  9. Capet
  10. Valois (de Valois)
  11. Bourbon (de Bourbon)
  12. Orléans (d’Orléans, de Orléans)
  13. Howard
  14. Seymour
  15. Percy
  16. Habsburg
  17. Bruce
  18. Orange-Nassau
  19. Oldenburg
  20. Glücksburg
  21. Romanov
  22. Baskerville
  23. Darcy (d’Arcy)
  24. Neville
  25. Astley
  26. Capell (Capel)
  27. Grey
  28. FitzAlan
  29. Courtenay
  30. Manners
  31. Russell
  32. Cavendish
  33. Talbot
  34. Hanover
  35. Windsor (Mountbatten-Windsor)

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More