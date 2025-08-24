Paris Hilton shares photos of kids inside new 30k square-foot, $63m home built for Mark Wahlberg

Paris Hilton is settling into her new home just fine! Earlier this summer, the lifelong Los Angeles resident purchased a massive mansion that previously belonged to Mark Wahlberg in the exclusive guard-gated Beverly Park enclave of the city, for a whopping $63.1 million. And now, as she settles into the 30,500 square-feet château-inspired residence, she's sharing a glimpse inside her family's housewarming celebrations.

Over the weekend, Paris took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from her first family barbeque at the house, which she has officially named Slivington Manor, in reference to her slogan "sliving," a combination of "slaying" and "living" your best life.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer has been married to husband Carter Reum since 2021, and first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.

The first of the photos sees Paris in her pool next to her son Phoenix, who has a big life jacket on him, and the next sees her playing in a ball pit with some bubbles. She next shared a photo with her daughter London hoisted on her hip.

Other photos followed of Phoenix enjoying an ice cream, playing in the pool, some featuring Paris' sister Nicky Hilton and her kids, and other glimpses of the massive house, which has 12 bedrooms and a shocking 20 bathrooms. Surprisingly absent from the photos however was Paris' husband Carter.

© Instagram Paris spent the summer touring

"Welcome home #CutesieCrew," Paris wrote in her caption, what she often refers her family as, adding: "Feeling so grateful to host our first family BBQ at my new #SlivingtonManor! Can't wait to make endless memories here with my babies! And I'm keeping my skin healthy and glowing in the summer sun thanks to @ParivieBeauty"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Congratulations family!!! Looks so amazing," as others followed suit with: "So happy for you and your family, Paris!" and: "So proud of you! All the hard work means so much when you have a family & you can give them the best they deserve! Love your new home (it's breathtaking) but love your beautiful family even more!" as well as: "That's what’s life is all about, #FamilyTime. I'm so happy you are living out your dreams, you deserve it!"

© Instagram Ahead of her performance at WeHo Pride

Paris' new home purchase comes some months after her house in Malibu burnt down during the Los Angeles wildfire crisis in January, during which fellow celebrities like Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others, also lost their homes. In an emotional Instagram post at the time, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

© Instagram Her home in Malibu burnt down in January

"This house wasn’t just a place to live — It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," she further wrote, adding: "It was where [my son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words," she noted.

She continued: "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

© Instagram Carter did not appear in the new photos from the first party at the home

"And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."

"Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now," she concluded.