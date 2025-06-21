Inside Paris Hilton's new $63m LA mansion, which had a very famous previous owner

Paris Hilton is putting down new roots after her Malibu mansion was incinerated during the LA wildfires in January.

The 44-year-old is now the proud owner of a jaw-dropping 12-bedroom, 20-bath estate in Beverly Park, which she snapped up for a whopping $63 million.

Home sweet home

The sprawling 30,500 square-foot home is set on 6.2 acres in the exclusive gated community in Los Angeles.

Paris's new property once belonged to Mark Wahlberg, but he sold the estate for $55 million in February 2023 after relocating to Nevada with his wife Rhea Durham and their four children.

© BACKGRID Paris snapped up Mark Wahlberg's former home for $63m

Mark worked with architect Richard Landry on the chateau-style property, which features a two-story entry lobby, dual staircases, formal living and dining rooms, and a two-story wood-paneled library with a fireplace and chandelier.

The primary suite features a private balcony with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms, while the property also boasts a home theater, professional gym, and a wine and cigar cellar.

© BACKGRID The primary suite features 2 bathrooms and 2 dressing rooms

The grounds include a sports court, a resort-style pool with waterslides, a skate park, and a five-hole golf course with a driving range. There is also a guest house.

Paris was left heartbroken after she watched her $8.4 million Malibu home "burn to the ground on live TV."

© BACKGRID The home has several living rooms

Paris purchased the 3,000-square-foot home in 2021 with her husband, Carter Reum. It was built in 1955 and had three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a two-car garage, a courtyard, and a spacious living room and dining area.

She shared a video on Instagram of the home's charred remains in January, telling fans: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock— I couldn't process it.

"But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

© Instagram Paris' Malibu home was destroyed in the LA wildfires

She continued: "This house wasn't just a place to live — It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.

"It was where Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words.

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

© Instagram Paris has a new family home for her 2 kids

Paris added: "And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires.

"To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness — you've reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world. Thank you from the deepest part of my heart."

She concluded: "Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now."