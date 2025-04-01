Blake Shelton rallies fans in support of Gwen Stefani's middle son Zuma

Blake Shelton is proving to be his three stepsons' biggest champion, exhibiting his relationship with them as a role model on social media.

His wife Gwen Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: 18-year-old Kingston, 16-year-old Zuma and 11-year-old Apollo.

While Apollo is still too young, Kingston and Zuma have caught the musical bug from their parents. The former is a rock head and a big fan of both classic and alt-rock, while the latter is following in his stepdad's path.

© Instagram Zuma made his stage debut performing at Blake's bar Ole Red

Zuma made his debut as a performer at Blake's bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma as a country and blues-inspired musician (just like his older brother did months prior), and will be taking to the stage once again.

The former The Voice coach spread the word of his stepson's return by rallying his nearly seven million followers to show up for his show if they're in the area.

"Hey y'all our boy Zuma is gonna do a 6pm performance at @olered Tishomingo restaurant this Friday!" he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Come check him out!"

© Instagram Blake shared a message asking fans to come see his stepson Zuma perform

The "Austin" singer recently spoke with TODAY ahead of hosting the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry and tenderly mentioned his three stepsons, although was quite amused at the idea of a family band of sorts with him and Gwen.

"That would be a lot of fun. I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that," he said, but also confessed that recording with his wife alone was good enough. "I don't feel like I want to make a record without a duet with Gwen on it anymore. She's my favorite person to sing with."

Bush frontman Gavin remains close with all three of his sons and has a cordial relationship as a co-parent with Blake and Gwen, his wife from 2002-2016.

© Instagram Kingston also made his performance debut at Ole Red with Blake

He spoke with Us Weekly about his two oldest boys' musical inclinations, identifying most with Kingston's tastes. "It's so close to [my music] – I wish he were really deeply into me but he's not," he quipped.

"He's into the Pumpkins, which is great. They're an incredible band. We love Billy [Corgan], we love the Deftones, and it's so fun – walking past his room, and he's playing a Deftones riff." Take a look at Kingston's skills in the video below...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's oldest son Kingston plays guitar with a snake around his neck

"I got him a Logic studio for Christmas," he continued. "He's got my whole [guitar] pedal rig, a bunch of vintage guitars, all this stuff. I've helped him out to have a nice setup, but that is it."

"As opposed to really recording so much for himself, he's begun to work with other people and he's written some way legit, Justin Bieber-quality singles. I'm like, 'Oh god, it's really good. I can't believe it.' He has such a great ear for melody."

© Instagram Zuma has performed with his dad Gavin on stage as well

As for his middle son? "One son loves the Pumpkins and… Zuma, he's got the country bug," Gavin added, joking: "I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it."