Tim McGraw's three daughters tearfully join him during onstage appearance with nod to mom Faith Hill

Tim McGraw got back out on the stage over the weekend at the inaugural Music City Rodeo in Nashville, taking over at the Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

The country music star, 58, brought along a cadre of his biggest hits, from crowd favorites like "I Like It, I Love It" to new tracks like "King of the Rodeo," set to feature on an upcoming album, according to The Tennessean.

However, the stage wasn't just his to command, as he was joined for a performance by three very special guest stars — none other than his daughters.

© Instagram Gracie, Maggie and Audrey joined their father to perform the last chorus of the song "Last Dollar (Fly Away)"

With wife Faith Hill, 57, Tim shares daughters Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, all of whom are singers in their own right. And all three were on-hand to not only support their dad (and opening act Timothy Wayne, their cousin) but also sing with him.

For a rendition of the 2007 song "Last Dollar (Fly Away)," Tim introduced his girls to the crowd as they sang the final chorus with him, just like in the original studio version which they performed when they were just toddlers (Gracie was nine, Maggie eight and Audrey five).

A fan captured a video of their moment, which Gracie shared on her Instagram Stories, and Audrey could even be seen wiping away tears and telling her older sister: "I'm gonna cry," while looking at a throwback clip of them singing "Last Dollar" when they were kids.

© Getty Images The country singer also introduced himself as "Tim, better known as Faith's husband."

Gracie even wore a shirt sporting her parents' names from her dad's first ever headlining tour in 1996, The Spontaneous Combustion Tour, on which Faith was an opening act. The tour was where the pair first met and fell in love, and eventually became pregnant with Gracie.

"I continue to be a sappy sister and daughter," the off-Broadway star wrote alongside the clip, in which Tim could also be heard saying: "They're not as young as they used to be. They're all grown up now," before walking over for a truly precious group hug.

Per the publication, the singer also couldn't help giving his wife a shoutout as well, starting off his show by introducing himself as "Tim, better known as Faith's husband."

© Instagram The girls excitedly shared footage from their trip to Nashville to support their dad

While the "Breathe" songstress has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, seemingly deleting her social media and pausing release on new music, her husband and daughters continue to speak in gushing terms about her.

During an appearance on the podcast TL's Road House with fellow country music star Tracy Lawrence recently, Tim credited finding and marrying Faith in 1996 as the thing that "saved" him.

© Getty Images The couple met in 1996 while on tour and quickly fell in love and tied the knot later that year

"I've been lucky, I've been very fortunate," Tim said of his early life and career. "First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I mean, I was a wild man. I was having fun!"

"She turned my life around and I couldn't have found a better woman," he lovingly continued. "Not only beautiful and talented but just a good, good person." Tim also said of becoming a father: "They make you a better person, and they certainly calm the demons in you."