The Wonder Years' Danica McKellar and her towering son, 15, wear matching outfits in vacation photos

Danica McKellar and her son, Draco, have a very close bond, so close in fact, they aren't shy about wearing "matching outfits." The Wonder Years alum, 50, shared some snapshots from their recent vacation in Hawaii, which saw them buy outfits with the same Hawaiian print. Danica rocked a sleeveless white dress with a green print, while Draco opted for a white shirt version. Danica appeared to anticipate the response she would receive from fans, so she pointed out their matching ensembles before anyone else could. She also addressed the sizeable height difference between herself and Draco and found humor in the fact that her teenage son now "towers over" her petite 5'4 frame.

She wrote: "Hawaii!! Yes, my son and I are wearing matching outfits we bought there, and yes he now TOWERS over me (see 3rd pic). [laughing emoji]. Fortuitously, my sister and family happened to be in Hawaii on one of the days we were there(!) so swipe to see our bikini shot and then swipe again to see how I really looked on most of the vacation (sun protection haha). It was four days of pure relaxation before a very busy time for me, and I'm so grateful for these mother-son moments, whatever the location!"

Danica shares Draco with her ex-husband, composer Mike Verta. He was born on September 7, 2010, and will hit his milestone sweet sixteenth next month. The actress said becoming a mother is "the best thing" she's ever done, and having Draco changed her life. "You tap into this love that you didn't even know was possible," she told People in 2013. "I thought I knew what love was, but it's crazy. ... I love Draco with everything that I am – there's no question about it."

Draco is the name of a constellation, which is what initially drew his dad to the moniker for his son. "He’d heard the name and loved it," Danica told People in December 2010. "He said, 'Once we're gone, the constellation will keep looking out for him.'It makes me cry every time I hear it. So, of course, that made it a winner! I love it. It’s a cool, strong name."

Draco has been homeschooled by Danica, who has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of California, but it wasn't supposed to be a long-term plan; however, it ended up working well for them, especially after her divorce from her husband, which was finalized in 2013.

"We co-parent fantastically," she told Fox News in 2023. "It's been a journey, but I'm so grateful for it, and I get [Draco] half the time. So, if he was in school all day long, I wouldn't get to see him very much, so I also really appreciate the fact that we get to bond more."

Danica is now married to attorney Scott Sveslosky, and the family relocated from Los Angeles to rural Tennessee in 2022. "My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," she told People. "We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore."