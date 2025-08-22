Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Brady's towering son Jack surpasses 6'4 dad in rare photos on 18th birthday
Former NFL star Tom Brady celebrated his and his ex, Bridget Moynahan's, son, Jack's, 18th birthday on August 22 with some rare family photos

tom brady with son jack posing in front of moutains© Instagram
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Tom Brady is no longer the tallest member of his household, as his 18-year-old son Jack appears to have surpassed his 6'4 height.

The retired NFL star shared a carousel of rare photos on Friday, August 22, to mark his eldest son's 18th birthday, and Jack now stands taller than his dad.

Birthday boy

Marking his son's milestone birthday, Tom captioned the post: "From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You've always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. 

"I'm so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!"

He added: "There is a saying that a dad's heart soars with his children's happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet."

tom brady with arm around son jack© Instagram
Jack inherited his towering height from his dad

The photos feature moments captured during Jack's childhood, and also include snapshots of him with his siblings, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.

The pics also highlighted Jack's passion for golf, which Tom proved on Wednesday when he shared photos of the duo enjoying some time on a golf course, and once again, Jack towered over his dad.

tom brady standing on golf course with son jack© Instagram
Jack appears to be taller than his 6'4 dad

Tom is a dad to three children. He shares Jack with his former partner, Bridget Moynahan, and his two younger children, Benjamin and Vivian, with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Although Jack has seemingly picked up his dad's penchant for sports, his two younger kids are different, and Tom admitted this was "hard" for him to come to terms with.

View post on Instagram
 

He previously told Men's Health that he wanted his son, Benjamin, to also be interested in sports, and struggled to accept that he wasn't.

In 2019, he said: "Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you understand that your son is different?' It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'"

Tom Brady with his three kids on board his cruiser yacht© Instagram
Tom is also a dad to Benjamin and Vivian

Tom added: "The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny. He loves joking, and I joke back."

Divorce

He and Gisele were married from 2009 to 2022© Getty Images
Tom and Gisele divorced after 13 years of marriage

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple came to the decision to end their marriage "after much consideration."

They said: "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022

"However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele has since moved on and is now dating Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed a baby in February this year. 

