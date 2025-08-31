Neil Patrick Harris reveals huge transition for rarely-seen twins as they feature in new photo inside family home

Neil Patrick Harris has been having a wonderful summer making memories with his twins Harper and Gideon, 14, who he shares with husband David Burtka. And now, the family are getting ready for a big change in the twins' lives, as they prepare to return to school. Not only this, but Harper and Gideon will be moving to high school, something their dad can't quite believe. The How I Met Your Mother actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of his son and daughter posing behind their laptops while sitting at the table at their family home in New York City.

In the caption, Neil wrote: "The kids are entering high school this year (how wait what??), and they are at last allowed to rid themselves of their Chromebook anchors and ascend to the world of the MacBook. Huzzah!" The family have packed a lot of fun adventures into their summer, including a trip to London and Paris, which was documented on David's Instagram. This included visits to the landmark attractions in both cities, as well as sampling the culinary delights - from snails in Paris to fish and chips in London.

Neil and David's twins will turn 15 in October, and are getting nearly as tall as their dads. To mark their 14th birthday last year, Neil took to Instagram to pay tribute to his children. He wrote: "Harper and Gideon turn 14 today. I have never been more proud of anything in my entire life, and I suspect I never will. My husband David and I marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm. We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life."

© Instagram Harper with dad David during their European trip in the summer

Neil and David are often praised for their parenting, and back in 2022, at the star-studded Hudson River Park Friends 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, attended by HELLO!, David received a special honor for his services to the Hudson River Park. This was given to him by his good friend, Mary Guiliani, author and founder of Mary Guiliani Catering and Events.

Mary gave an incredible insight into David's life away from the spotlight, revealing just what a great father he is, and how fun it is for their twins' friends to go and visit their home. So much so, Mary said, that she has to bribe her children to leave. In the heartfelt speech, she said: "As a father, it has been an honor to watch him bring his incredibly sophisticated and yet completely child-friendly grace into his home, providing all of that 'playground know how' and wonderment to Harper, Gideon and also Neil, whether it’s cooking up one of his delicious meals or setting the coziest, most charming event under the stars, truly embodying the lesson that anything is possible with love and hard work." Mary added that David is "honest, kind, brave, talented, funny and of course a little mischievous but truly the best kind of pal – the sort of friend that a kid dreams of making at a park."