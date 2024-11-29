Neil Patrick Harris' 'grown-up' twins leave fans in disbelief in new photo

Neil Patrick Harris left his fans in disbelief when he shared a family photo to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The 51-year-old actor posed alongside his two children, twins Gideon and Harper, 14, and his husband David Burtka – and his fans couldn't believe how quickly the teenagers have grown up.

In the photo, Gideon and Harper are standing between their parents, with Harper towering over her brother, with the foursome matching in casual chic ensembles for the holiday.

Captioning the post, Neil wrote: "Thanksgiving, 2024. So much to be thankful for in our lives: our health, our wisdom, our family. Our community. Our friends, our support systems. Our followers.

"It's been quite the year, and Thanksgiving allows me time for not only reflection, but appreciation. And gratitude. And thanks."

He added: "I hope you're able to take a minute today and focus on what's good, what's working… and to thank those who work hard to make things better. Happy Thanksgiving. Xo, N."

© Instagram Neil's twins are growing up fast

Neil's touching message appeared to be lost on his followers as they were quick to comment on Gideon and Harper's appearance.

One commented: "Wait…I thought they were babies?! Omg time is going by way too fast!!" A second said: "Are you kidding me? When did your babies grow up? Handsome and gorgeous!" A third added: "Kids are so grown up!! Beautiful family!"

Harper and Gideon turned 14 in October and Neil and David are unbelievably proud of their children.

© Instagram Gideon and Harper turned 14 in October

On their birthday, the HIMYM star posted a gushing tribute, writing: "Harper and Gideon turn 14 today. I have never been more proud of anything in my entire life, and I suspect I never will.

"My husband David and I marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm. We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life."

© Instagram Neil and David are so 'proud' of their children

He added: "We don't say any of this to them, obvs, or they'd recoil or leverage it to their advantage. But they're not on Insta, so I'm free to speak honestly. They'll never find out. Happy Birthday, Harper and Gideon. You're both amazeballs."

The family lives in an incredible East Hampton estate which they purchased for $5.5 million in 2017.

It boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a mudroom, a library, a wine cellar, a rooftop hot tub, a tennis court, a pool and a pool house, and 13.5 acres of land.

© Instagram The family lives in East Hampton

Before relocating to East Hampton, Neil and David lived in Harlem for almost a decade after buying a stunning 8,000-square-foot townhouse for $3.6 million in 2013, a year before they married.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home features lots of wide-open spaces with enormous 12-foot ceilings, and a surprising amount of private outdoor space.

The couple raised their children there for the first nine years of their lives before they relocated. In 2023, they sold the property for $7.1 million after originally listing the house for $7.325 million.