Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's $5.5million estate is another world – see inside

Neil Patrick Harris lives with his husband David Burtka and their twin children Gideon and Harper in an incredible East Hampton estate which they purchased for $5.5million in 2017, according to Architectural Digest. The couple previously owned a second house in Sherman Oaks, California, which they sold for $2.9million in January 2020, while they also have a property in Harlem.

As for their East Hampton estate, it boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a mudroom, a library, a wine cellar, a rooftop hot tub, a tennis court, a pool and a pool house. Take a look inside.

Neil Patrick Harris' kitchen

The property is designed using heated cherry and ash wood on the walls, as seen on the vaulted ceilings in the kitchen. The enormous space is reminiscent of a barn with a central island with blue cupboards and a white worktop, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The island is lined with black wooden stools.

A shot of David showed that there are also blue wall tiles and backsplash panels matching the cupboards.

Neil Patrick Harris' living room

While the kitchen uses wood on the ceiling, the living room utilises wooden panels on the bottom half of the walls, as well as in the window frames. Furniture includes a dark red sofa.

On the other side of the room, there is a large open log fireplace, with a stunning herringbone wood surround, and a stack of logs ready in one corner.

It's A Sin star Neil and David also have a second living area, as seen here. It is designed with unique metallic tiles on the ceiling, blue panelled walls and cupboards, and a green velvet sofa.

Neil Patrick Harris' bathroom

One of the five and a half bathrooms in the home has been designed with a monochrome theme, including white tiles and black door frames.

Neil Patrick Harris' garden

Neil previously posted a photo of himself and David in the backyard at sunset and wrote "grateful".

Neil Patrick Harris' bedroom

Though not at his East Hampton home, we couldn't go without sharing a shot of Neil's bedroom at their Brownstone home, complete with cracked metallic wallpaper, a green velvet headboard, and dark oak bedside tables.

