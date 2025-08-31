Goldie Hawn's oldest grandson Ryder, 21, towers over famous mom Kate Hudson in new family update

Goldie Hawn's family had a wonderful summer together, but all good things must come to an end! Over the weekend, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from their adventures, which featured several family members, including her stepfather Kurt Russell, daughter Rani Rose, six, niece Rio Hudson, 12, and her oldest son Ryder, 21. Ryder in particular is now all grown up, and taller than his famous mom!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

In one photo, the college student towered over Kate and their friends as they enjoyed a night out at a festival. Other pictures included Kurt on their ranch in Colorado and Rani and Rio posing on vacation in Europe. Earlier in the summer, they all went to Greece together, a destination they go to every year as a family.

Kate loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and is a doting mom-of-three. As well as Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, she's also mom to 13-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and only daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier in the year, Kate opened up about her parenting style, admitting that she was a lot stricter than her mom Goldie was.

© Instagram Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson is towered over his mom and friends in a new photo

© Instagram Kate also shared a sweet photo of her daughter Rani and niece Rio during their summer

She spoke about her firstborn growing up and living away from home in NYC - where he attends college - and how he now has a lot of tattoos. She admitted that she wasn't a fan of one of them, revealing that it was "bad" and that she didn't get it. She said: "There's only one tattoo on Ryder that I was like 'That's coming off'. Sorry, that's where I draw the line. It looks like a scribble. It must be very Gen Z but I'm like 'No dude'. It's just bad. It's just a bad tattoo. It's where I draw the line as a mother."

© Instagram The Hollywood star also posted a rare photo of her stepdad Kurt Russell from the holidays

© Instagram Goldie Hawn with her family

Kate has previously opened up about her good relationship with her exes, and how she feels lucky that she has such a strong support network within her blended family. Back in 2021, she told Women's Health when discussing her ex Matt, who went on to marry Elle Evans after separating from Kate: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.' I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other." "I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads," the Almost Famous star added. "I trust them."

Kate got engaged to Danny in September 2021 but isn't in any rush to walk down the aisle. She admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show: "I like the idea of being engaged forever. The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom."