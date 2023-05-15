Goldie Hawn's unseen youngest grandchild makes rare appearance in family photo that sparks reaction

The Hollywood star and her long-term partner Kurt Russell are grandparents to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than being a grandmother to her seven grandchildren - who are all growing up fast! While the Hollywood star's children Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson often share family photos featuring their kids, her youngest son, Wyatt Russell, keeps a far lower profile.

The actor and his wife Meredith Hagner welcomed a little boy, Buddy, back in 2020, but he hasn't been pictured - until now. To mark Mother's Day on Sunday, doting mom Meredith took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her son holding onto her hands while sitting in a sling.

The joyful photo was accompanied by a heartfelt message about motherhood, which saw Meredith's famous sister-in-law Kate, among others, respond with sweet messages.

It read: "Being his mom is the greatest gift of my life and upon becoming “mom”, I made sense to myself. I think of all the women in the painful process of trying for a baby, and those in the painful confusing process of “do i/don’t I”. I love moms.

"I love my mom. I love my mother in law, so inspired by the strength of mothers and the many different ways there are to be one. There is no one right way. Support other moms, bring them food, tell them they are doing a good job.

"This is a little something I found I wrote in my journal a year or so ago in the transition to motherhood. I’m addicted to the home that is you. The sticky fingered, early morninged, sound machined, screaming, piercing, bed headed, squealing, same nosed from mine,giggling bliss that is the time of you.

"I know it is a ticking clock. I memorize your little fingers in my hand, your dirty nails. You kissed me so hard it made my lip bleed, but we laughed. Over and over. Bite, laugh, bite, laugh, And that is it, summed up.

"Being bitten till you bleed, but the bliss of the sting of it. My bright sunshine boy. Thank you, thank you, thank you." Kate was one of the first to respond, simply replying with three love heart emojis.

Other comments included: "These words, Happy Mother's Day you legend," while another wrote: "This is so beautiful." A third added: "Nothing better than being a mom."

Meanwhile, Wyatt has previously opened up about fatherhood in previous interviews, and it sounds like they are loving every moment of parenthood. "It's everything everyone says it is.

The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids," the actor told Good Morning America.

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly.

"It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!" The couple are incredibly close to Wyatt's famous family and are often pictured with them at events.

Goldie gushed to Australian Women's Weekly last October that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

