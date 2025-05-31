Goldie Hawn admits shocking truth about daughter Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn made a shocking revelation about the early days of her daughter Kate Hudson's career.

While Kate, 46, has followed in the family footsteps and has enjoyed a successful acting career for decades, Goldie confessed that she made sure her daughter had a later start in the entertainment industry.

The 70-year-old admitted that she blocked Kate from entering the movie business during her high school years because she wanted her to have a "normal life".

"I didn't call an agent and ask them to be represented. I never did that," Goldie said during a Q&A after a special screening of 1974's The Sugarland Express at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, per People.

"In fact, they wanted Katie for some show, and she was still in high school. And I didn't let her do it because I didn't want her at that age, I wanted her to live a normal life, finish school, at which point you figure that out, but don't start too soon."

It appears Goldie was right to hold back her daughter, as Kate was 21 when she received an Academy Award nomination for her breakout role in the 2000 film Almost Famous.

Of course, Goldie is very proud of her children's accomplishments – she is also mom to Oliver Hudson, 48, and Wyatt Russell, 36, who are both actors – but she is more impressed by their character.



"What feels good is that they're amazing human beings," she said. "They happen to be talented... They're great humans, all of them. And all my grandchildren – now I have eight – and they're great humans."

While Goldie has enjoyed her own incredible career, she prefers not to give her children advice about the industry.

"No, they have to cut their own way," she said. "They don't want advice from their parents. Who does?... Too much advice. And also, they're doing it on their own."

Calling her kids her "legacy," Goldie admitted she and her long-time partner, Kurt Russell, want them to exceed their careers.

"Who doesn't want to be bigger and better than their parents? That's the whole idea," she explained.

"The fact that we supersede our parents, that's what we're supposed to do. So, we wanted that. Kurt and I wanted that. And so, when we look at it, we go, 'Oh my God, this is just so awesome.'"

Goldie appears to have had a change of heart when it comes to her grandkids starting their careers early, however.

The actress has cast three of her grandchildren in her short educational film, Brain Buddies.

"I wrote and produced it, and three of my grandkids, Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio, did the voices," she told People earlier this month.

Wilder, 17, Bodhi, 14, and Rio, 11, are the children of Oliver and his wife, Erinn Bartlett.

"What I loved is how well they followed the direction that I was giving them, and they were great at intonation and how they delivered the lines and what their characters are and all of it," she continued.

"So, for me, it was a memorable joy that I will have for the rest of my life, and the children will never forget it," she added.