Kate Hudson's entry into the world of Hollywood and entertainment came years before she even made her first appearance on screen, thanks to being the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson.

Goldie, 79, and Bill, 75, were married from 1976 to 1982, welcoming children Kate and Oliver Hudson while together. For over four decades, Goldie has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell, known as "Pa" by Kate, 46, and Oliver, 48.

During an appearance at a live panel for the podcast Awards Chatter, Kate shared with the Newport Beach TV Fest that when preparing to make her debut as an actress on screen, she was faced with a particularly precarious situation involving her famous parents.

While the star began acting at the age of 11 at the Santa Monica Playhouse, her screen debut was in a 1996 episode of the teen drama Party of Five, when she was just 17. Even before that role, though, she was offered a small role in an unnamed project.

It came with a big ask, though. "I had gotten this part that they wanted me to basically divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult," Kate shared.

Goldie, in particular, was not having it. "My mom was like, 'No – never happening,'" the Running Point star recalled. "But then I got the Party of Five and it was so great."

Kate's career picked up a bit of steam from that point onward, making her feature film debut in 1998's Desert Blue. In 2000, she achieved her big break starring in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous, making her a household name, winning a Golden Globe, and earning her first (and to date, only) Academy Award nomination.

While the mom-of-three's relationship with her biological dad Bill may be strained in the present day, she and Goldie couldn't be closer. The entire Hawn-Hudson-Russell family share a tight bond, with a majority of them venturing into the world of entertainment.

Kate previously spoke with PopSugar about how she and her mom have remained so close to this day. "It starts with my mom," she told the publication. "My mom never had — obviously as a parent you have certain expectations — but my mother never had unreasonable expectations."

"Her expectations were very simple: it was your kindness, and being present, and acknowledgment, and gratitude," Kate continued. "Things that are really, I think, important to be raised with."

"But in terms of life expectations — what you do, or who you're with, or what you chose to be — she really allowed us the freedom to experience our own lives. Which doesn't mean that it didn't come with parenting!" She also credited her mom's open-mindedness with making their family dynamic so loving.

"Because of her personality, but also because of her spirituality, she's very open to change and can go with the ebbs and flows of life. She is a searcher herself, so my mom loves and enjoys her own life, which I think was a really wonderful thing to see growing up."