Mark Wahlberg's son shows off tattoo sleeve in new photo from mom Rhea

Mark Wahlberg's son has a growing tattoo collection. In a new photo shared by the Ted actor's wife Rhea Durham, the couple's firstborn, their son Michael, 19, highlighted his tattoo sleeve. In addition to Michael, the former rapper and the Florida-born model, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to son Brendan, 16, and daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

As the summer draws to a close soon, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from her August, starting off with one of the family dogs. Among the first of the 20 photos was also one of Michael, sitting across from his mom at a restaurant. His arms are crossed, but the photo still highlights the growing tattoo sleeve on his right hand, which features a sword and a dice, among other designs.

© Instagram Rhea's photo highlighted her son's tattoo sleeve

Another photo featured who appears to be Mark with his arm around Rhea, plus more photos of the dogs, glimpses at some of Rhea's designer shoes, and a snap of Mark with their son Brendan sitting on the couch.

"August," Rhea simply captioned the post, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Kicking in the Labor Day weekend," as others followed suit with: "Aww, they looked so relaxed and very happy!!" and: "Lovely pics. Beautiful family and pups," as well as: "So precious."

© Instagram The doting mom also included a photo of her youngest son Brendan with his dad

Michael celebrated his milestone 18th birthday last year, and in honor of the special day, his mom took to Instagram with a heartwarming tribute. "I truly cannot believe that you are 18 my buddy," she wrote at the time, and confessed: "This a tough one."

She then recalled: "I remember that you would NEVER sleep anywhere as an infant except in my arms and how you wouldn't take off some kind of hat for 2 years straight and how we would obsessively read books about sharks together (and you still remember the 7 deadliest sharks). I look at you today from across a room and wonder how I got so blessed. You are kind, thoughtful, mature and beautiful inside and out. I love you bruh."

© Getty Images Michael with his parents in 2023

The Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on TODAY in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Instagram The couple with their two sons and youngest daughter

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."