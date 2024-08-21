Meet Mark Wahlberg's four talented kids with wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg is not only a world class film star, he's a dedicated father. So much so, that his The Union co-star Halle Berry explained that he would be available to talk to his kids at any time of the day while filming.

"If one of his kids called at that moment, we'd be on a roll waiting to go, and he'd be like, 'Hello'... He's relentless at that," she said on Audacy. "He is very available to his children. He was talking to them all the time, all hours of the night."

© Instagram Mark with his wife, Rhea Durham, 46, and their children: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14

The actor is such a devoted dad that he moved his four kids from Los Angeles to Nevada to give them a "better life."

He explained on The Talk that moving to Nevada had been an attempt to "give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us."

With his wife Rhea Durham, Mark is the father to Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 14.

Here's all you need to know about the family.

Ella, 20

© Instagram Mark Wahlberg and his daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg pose for a picture during a college visit, shared on social media

The birth of Mark's first child was a bittersweet moment, as Ella Rae was born on September 2, 2003 — the same day his older sister Debbie died of a heart attack aged 43.

While Mark found it hard raising a teenage daughter, as he described his daughter's teenage years as "tough", explaining: "She wants to go be off and doing her thing." Thankfully, all seems to have been resolved now.

In 2023, Mark's eldest daughter headed off to Clemson University in South Carolina, where she is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Ella has a boyfriend, James, who has managed to get Mark's seal of approval. The actor described the young man as "fantastic", that the young couple are "perfect for each other."

Michael, 18

© @markwahlberg instagram Mark's sons are taller than he is (Michael is on the right)

Rhea and Mark welcomed their eldest son, Michael, on March 21, 2006. His name reportedly pays tribute to Mark's father and grandfather, continuing a sort of tradition down the Wahlberg line.

"My dad called me Mike since I was a kid," Wahlberg shared before his son was born. "So in honor of my dad, I think we're going to name him Michael."

Michael reportedly picked up his father's interest in sports - particularly boxing. When Mark took up boxing for the 2010 film The Fighter, he set up a boxing ring in their backyard, and his son - four years old - got really into the sport. He was reportedly "obsessed with everything sports" growing up.

After turning 17 in 2023, his parents gifted him a Ford Bronco.

Brendan, 15

© @markwahlberg Instagram Brendan sits between Rhea and Mark courtside

The couple welcomed another son, Brendan, on September 16, 2008. Like his brother, he's interested in sports - and from the age of 10 he showed a particular prowess over basketball, sinking half-court shots at an early age. He also bonded with his father over golf, with his father describing him as "a natural."

Grace, 14

Mark and Rhea welcomed their fourth and final kid, Grace, on January 11, 2010 - and she's already making a name for herself as an equestrian.

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," Mark told Jimmy Fallon about his youngest. "She loves it … and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me." In fact, the actor believes she is most like him in terms of "work ethic."