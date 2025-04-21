Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea poses with son's model girlfriend in photo from family's celebratory weekend

It was an extra special weekend for Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham and their family.

Over the weekend, the family came together to celebrate Easter Sunday, and Rhea delighted fans by sharing a glimpse into their festivities.

The Ted actor and his wife have been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

© Instagram The Wahlberg's on Easter

As the weekend came to an end, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the family's special weekend, starting off with a sweet photo in which she is posing side by side with her son Michael's girlfriend Sunni Gaines.

She next shared a photo highlighting her outfit — a mint green t-shirt paired with matching trousers and a yellow sequin Chanel flap bag — followed by a photo featuring her two sons and Sunni.

"Happiest Easter Sunday to all," she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Mark himself left behind a heart-eyes emoji.

© Instagram Rhea shared a sweet photo with her son's girlfriend

Others followed suit with: "Happy Easter Sunday," and: "Happy Easter to you, and your family," as well as: "Love your outfit!" plus another one of her followers also commented: "Happy Easter wahlberg family!'

Rhea and Mark have been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Instagram The former model also shared a photo of her Easter outfit

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

© Getty Images for Netflix The Wahlbergs in 2024

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

© Getty Images Rhea and Mark have been married since 2009

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another." According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million.

Situated in a private community called The Summit Club, the home is a two-story, 7,327-square foot townhouse, which he initially purchased in August 2022 for $14.5 million. The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."