Mark Wahlberg's equestrian daughter stuns fans over photo you can't miss — see why

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham have a true equestrian in the family.

The couple's youngest daughter Grace, 15, is a competitive horseback rider, and just showed her true love for the animal in her latest photo.

In addition to Grace, the Ted actor and the Florida born model are also parents to daughter Ella, 21, and sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 16.

© Instagram Grace is an equestrian

Over the weekend, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Grace, laying down on her back and caressing her horse, who is leaning their head over her while wearing a fly mask.

"When you get to see your best friend every day," the doting mom endearingly wrote, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Awww this is so cute!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a sweet relationship between them. I love it," and: "What a great friendship they must have," as well as: "Grace is so amazing, I love her bond with horses, she's a natural," plus another one of her followers also wrote: "Aww so cute! Horses are the best."

Grace has been competing in horseback riding competitions for several years now, and her dad Mark, during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2022, joked to host Jimmy Fallon that Grace managed to pick "the most expensive sport possible."

© Instagram Rhea shared a sweet photo of Grace with her "best friend"

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," he further shared at the time, adding: "She loves it … and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."

The Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Getty Images for Netflix The Wahlberg kids, save for Ella

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

© Getty Images Rhea and Mark got married in 2009

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another." According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million.

Situated in a private community called The Summit Club, the home is a two-story, 7,327-square foot townhouse, which he initially purchased in August 2022 for $14.5 million. The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."