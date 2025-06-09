Mark Wahlberg's son stands tall over his dad in new photos as they wear matching outfits

Mark Wahlberg's son Michael may be matching with him in his latest photos, but he looks just like his mom.

Over the weekend, the Ted actor's wife Rhea Durham shared a round of photos featuring her husband and eldest son, both repping the former's sportswear brand Municipal.

In addition to Michael, 19, the former singer and the Florida-born model, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to daughter Ella, 21, and Grace, 15, as well as son Brendan, 16.

© Instagram Mark and Michael matched in chocolate brown

Rhea took to Instagram on Saturday, June 7 and posted some sweet snaps from a photoshoot of Mark and Michael, both wearing full outfits from Municipal, which Mark co-founded. Michael looks to be already taller than his dad, and appears wearing a chocolate brown sweat suit with cream slides and a beige trucker hat.

Per the brand's website, it "was created in 2019 to inspire people to bet on themselves and make big things happen." Focused on "Sports Utility Performance," the apparel, footwear and accessories are "made for people who are relentlessly working to turn their visions into reality."

After Rhea shared the behind-the-scenes photos, fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Handsome men you got there!" as others followed suit with: "There is a very special bond between father and son that lasts a lifetime," and: "Great photo shoot, the brown looks great on both," as well as: "Your son is a carbon copy of you!"

© Instagram Municipal is Mark's brand

Michael celebrated his milestone 18th birthday last year, and in honor of the special day, his mom also took to Instagram with a heartwarming tribute. "I truly cannot believe that you are 18 my buddy," she wrote at the time, and confessed: "This a tough one."

She then recalled: "I remember that you would NEVER sleep anywhere as an infant except in my arms and how you wouldn't take off some kind of hat for 2 years straight and how we would obsessively read books about sharks together (and you still remember the 7 deadliest sharks)."

© Instagram The Wahlbergs

"I look at you today from across a room and wonder how I got so blessed. You are kind, thoughtful, mature and beautiful inside and out. I love you bruh," she concluded.

The Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on TODAY in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© FilmMagic Rhea and Mark are largely based in Las Vegas

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."