Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea's latest photo of daughter Ella, 21, leaves fans in disbelief

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's hearts are partly in South Carolina.

The couple's eldest daughter Ella, 21, is currently a student at Clemson University, and her mom is "missing" her extra these days.

In addition to Ella, the Ted actor and the Florida-born model, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 16, and daughter Grace, 15.

© Instagram Rhea is a student at Clemson

This week, as Ella presumably gears up for her summer break, Rhea took to Instagram with a radiant picture of her. In it, the college student appears wearing a long, frilly white dress with buttons down its middle, paired with silver sneakers, and she is posing next to an adorable golden retriever.

"Missing my biggest baby," Rhea wrote in her caption, along with emojis for a baby chick, sunflower and sparkles.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and marvel over how grown up she is, with one writing: "She's living her best life!" as others followed suit with: "Ella has grown into such a beautiful young lady," and: "I hear you, they grow up fast," as well as: "Bless this family," plus Mark himself shared a string of praising hands and heart emojis.

© Instagram She joined the school in January 2023

When Ella was first dropped off at Clemson when she was 19 in January 2023, Rhea similarly lamented over the tough transition in a since-deleted Instagram post. Sharing a solemn selfie from the airplane, she wrote: "On my way home from my first college drop off," and confessed: "The emotions are running wild."

In a September 2023 interview with TODAY.com, Mark shared an update on how Ella, who is part of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Clemson, was adjusting, maintaining: "She's just so happy there."

© Instagram The Wahlberg-Durhams

He added: "She's really thriving so I understand. Obviously, it's more difficult for moms, because when you have a child, your own existence revolves around taking care and nurturing this child and helping them grow. But you're giving life and they go off and do their thing, and hopefully, they come back and spend time with you."

© FilmMagic Rhea and Mark tied the knot in 2009

While Ella is South Carolina, the rest of the Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, also opening up about leaving Los Angeles on TODAY in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."