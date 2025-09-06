Matthew McConaughey reveals all he went through for son Levi's 'The Lost Bus' audition

Matthew McConaughey is one proud dad. The Dallas Buyers Club actor and father to Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12, set a firm boundary with his oldest kid. Matthew stars in The Lost Bus with America Ferrera and his son Levi. At the world premiere of the drama based on a true-story, the Oscar winner, who was also joined by his wife Camila Alves and his daughters, revealed the rule he set for Levi ahead of auditioning for the role of his son.

The Lost Bus premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 5. Based on true events, it follows bus driver Kevin McKay navigating the 2018 Camp Fire in California. Kevin drove children and their teacher to safety in what became the deadliest wildfire in California's history. Levi stars as Kevin's son in the film.

"I had no idea that this young man, my son, was interested [in acting], but when I pitched the script to the family, as I always do before work, the part about Kevin [McKay] having a son, he asked me, 'Well, how old is he?'" Matthew explained at the Q&A after the screening. "I said, 'He's about your age.' And then he goes, 'Think I could read for it?' And I didn't say anything. That wasn't enough to make me say 'maybe' or anything."

Matthew continued: "[Levi] came back four more times and I said, 'Okay, now he's working for it, for the idea.' And I said, 'Yeah.' I knew they hadn't cast the part. Pulled out the camera, worked with him on a scene, and sent that to [casting director] Francine Maisler." The proud dad went on: "I [texted], 'I think it might be good enough for a callback.' And she wrote back, 'I think it might be good enough to show to [director] Paul [Greengrass].'"

But, the actor didn't want Levi to just get the role hands down. Matthew wrote to Francine: "[When you send Levi's tape to Paul], will you do me one favor? Will you pull the last name off so it's just, there's no McConaughey on the end of that?" Francine agreed and the next call Matthew received was from Paul saying: "That's the guy, that's the son."

Levi's parents seem very proud of his hard work. Camila wrote to Instagram after the premiere saying: "This movie is special, important, impactful and it also highlights the unconditional love, courage and sacrifice that people can have for each other, for strangers in the hardest of times. And our son @levimcconaughey too!!" Levi's role in the film is his first acting credit. But, he's also set to star in Way of the Warrior Kid alongside Chris Pratt.

Outside of his new found love of acting, Levi has a passion for music. In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Matthew shared: "Basically he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano." He explained that Levi even enjoys learning about composers. "He now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That's John Williams,' which is really cool."