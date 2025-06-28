Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' son, 16, steps into high-fashion spotlight - see photos

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' son, Levi, has made his fashion week debut as he attended the Dior spring 2026 menswear show in Paris.

The 16-year-old sported a blue Dior quarter-zip sweater embossed with the brand's logo in white. The garment was styled with a pair of off-white cargo shorts and brown Dior sneakers. Levi posed for the camera with a striking smile while he tucked his hands casually into his pockets.

© Getty Images Levi McConaughey at the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Levi's appearance in Paris comes after he was spotted with his family at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday. The family of five posed for a stunning picture in front of the iconic theme park gate.

Levi's career aspirations

Camila recently revealed that her son is keen to follow in his father's acting footsteps. During an interview with People at the couple's annual MJ&M fundraising event in Austin, Texas, Camila shared: "Levi, our oldest, he's getting to a little bit of acting."

© Getty Images Levi wants to follow in his father's footsteps

"Well, I shouldn't say a little bit, he's always done things like worked behind the camera or worked on sets or in the song department when we're travelling for Matthew's work."

She continued: "He got a part on one of the movies that Matthew did called The Lost Bus, and then from that he got auditions to go try out for this other movie, and he did everything. He earned it himself."

© Getty Images Matthew and Camila with their son

"It was so beautiful to see," the designer added. "He did a bunch of auditions and then tons of meetings, and then had to go in person and really did the whole thing.

"And then he got the part. So he's actually got a proper part in a movie called Way of the Warrior Kid starring Chris Pratt."

The family

Matthew also recently opened up about balancing fatherhood with his stellar career during an interview with People. "Having children, I know, has made me a better artist and a better actor. Kids see things for the first time all the time," he explained.

© FilmMagic The family of five

"Their questions are innocent. I've become a better storyteller because I have kids."

He continued: "As you become a parent, you end up watching mostly what your kids are watching. And so I was like, 'Man, I've never been a part of an animated film and I like doing voice work' and so I went and did that."

Matthew and Camila share their three children – Levi, 16, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12. The family made a rare red carpet appearance back in April for the Mack, Jack, and McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas.