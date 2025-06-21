Matthew McConaughey's teen daughter is almost as tall as model mom in rare family photo

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' daughter proved how much she is taking after her model mother in a rare family photo.

The family of five visited the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles this week, and Vida, 15, appears to be quickly catching up to her mom's 5'9 height.

Family outing

Vida stood front and center in the family snapshot, wearing low-rise baggy jeans and a black sweater with her long hair pulled back into a slick bun.

With her dark hair, full eyebrows, and gorgeous olive complexion, Vida is looking more like her model mom every day.

Standing on either side of her were her parents, who both looked relaxed and off-duty in their casual attire.

Matthew wore white shorts with a blue shirt and baseball cap, while Camila opted for green patterned pants and an oversized white T-shirt with a wide-brimmed hat.

Vida's brothers, Levi, 16, and Livingston, 12, are also taking after their parents, mirroring their dad's outfit in shorts and T-shirts.

© Getty Images Vida is the spitting image of her mother

Vida turned 15 in January, and on her special day, Matthew wrote a sweet message to her on social media.

"Vida. 15 years. Thanks for being my tech guru, so savvy, and for loving to grow things. Love Papai," he penned alongside a throwback photo of her doing the gardening.

He previously spoke about her interests and told People that Vida is creative and "really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels."

Matthew, Camila, and their three kids love their life in Texas. They moved from Los Angeles several years ago and are raising their brood happily away from the limelight.

The Magic Mike actor revealed one of the leading reasons for making the 1,300-mile move during an interview on Nick Kyrgios' podcast, Good Trouble.

© Getty Images Matthew revealed Vida is very creative

He said he wanted to take his acting career in a different direction and explained: "I went down there, and I made a pact with my wife and said, 'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do'."

"When I was rolling off the rom coms. And I was the rom-com dude, man. That was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well, and it was working. But the lane was... I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, no, no, no, no, no McConaughey. Hollywood said no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there."

© FilmMagic Matthew and Camila moved their family to Texas

He firmly said: "I didn't want to. So, since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing."

It helps that Matthew admits Texas has "always been home," and told Today of raising his family in his home state: "I wanted them to have what I grew up having around," said the star, who was born in Uvalde, Texas.

© Instagram Matthew and Camila want their kids to grow up out of the spotlight

And Camila agreed: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."