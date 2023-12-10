Matthew McConaughey's latest appearance alongside son Levi, 15, sparks debate among fans

Matthew McConaughey's kids with wife Camila Alves are growing up fast, and the couple's fans can't decide which parent they look like more!

The star of the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off has been married to his Brazilian model wife since 2012, and the two share kids Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, ten.

Now, with their eldest son Levi recently making more and more public appearances with his parents, and giving insight into their family life through his newly started Instagram account, his followers can't help but debate whether the McConaughey or Alves genes are stronger.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' son Levi joins Instagram for 15th birthday

Such was the case over the weekend when Levi took to Instagram and shared a photo alongside his dad Matthew, from their recent appearance at the 2023 Game Awards at the Peacock Theater (formerly the Microsoft Theater) in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In the sweet father-son photo, the Oscar winner is wearing an army green t-shirt paired with white jeans and a thick, gold chain necklace, putting his arm around his mini-me son, who himself looked hip in baggy jeans and a white t-shirt paired with a black bomber jacket.

Though Levi kept his caption simple, just tagging the event's Instagram page, that didn't stop his followers from taking to the comments section under the post and gushing about the snap, plus weighing in on which parent they think he looks the most alike.

"Levi is a dead ringer for his mom!" one fan suggested, as another followed suit with: "He looks just like his mom, nothing like dad," while another argued: "I think he looks a lot like Matthew!" though most suggested he definitely takes after both, writing: "Great picture, he looks like both his parents," and: "You look very similar to both parents," as well as: "[The three kids] have the best looks from mom and dad."

MORE: Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves shock fans as they ride bikes pantless in new video

MORE: Matthew McConaughey obtains restraining order against woman who 'believed she was in romantic relationship' with star

Just last month, Levi paid tribute to his dad in honor of his 54th birthday, taking again to Instagram and sharing a slew of family photos, including throwbacks with his dad, group shots with his grandmother Mary Kathlene McCabe, and another heartwarming family snap of all of them holding hands at the kitchen table.

© Getty Levi definitely takes after both his parents

In his heartfelt birthday message, he wrote: "People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father."

MORE: Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila command attention from fans as they let loose in Austin: wild photos

© Getty Matthew and Camila started dating in 2006

He went on: "The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

© Getty The couple share three kids together

Levi concluded: "The journey's just getting started," adding: "Happy birthday Papai."

The McConaughey family are based in Austin, Texas; Matthew was born and raised in Uvalde, about two hours and a half away from his current home.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.