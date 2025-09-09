Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky looks just like his mom with long dark hair in new photos with dad Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son, Rocky, is certainly taking after his mother. The 22-month-old looked adorable in new photos shared by his dad, sporting long, dark hair that featured an adorable curl at the ends. Rocky has joined his parents on Travis' Blink-182 Missionary Impossible tour, and he looked like a little rocker wearing a Def Leppard band T-shirt and green velvet track pants. In one photo, Rocky stands beside a large black cutout of Sasquatch that hangs from the side of a building. Another photo shows Rocky and Travis walking across a street crosswalk with their backs to the camera, and a third image features Kourtney and Travis walking down a gravel pathway at sunset as Travis holds his son in his arms.

Captioning the photos, which also feature snaps of Travis and his bandmates on tour, the drummer wrote: "Good good things." Kourtney was among the first to comment, replying: "Extra good." His followers also loved the glimpse of his growing son, with one commenting: "Rocky is the cutest!" Referring to Travis and Rocky on the crosswalk, a second said: "The last photo melts my heart." A third added: "Oooh, look at baby Rocky!"

Kourtney and Travis have yet to reveal what Rocky looks like and obscure his face whenever they share photos of him on social media to protect his privacy. In October, they reportedly amped up security at their $10 million marital home after growing concerned about intruders being able to access their property. According to reports, the couple, who wed in 2022, asked for more local police patrols around their Calabasas mansion.

While there had been no specific threat, Kourtney made the request, according to TMZ, and asked for additional security patrols inside their gated neighborhood due to past trespassers accessing the property. Last year, a woman was booked for trespassing after she drove her car through the couple's neighborhood security gate with the hope of meeting Travis.

© Instagram Rocky looked adorable with his long curly hair

Kourtney and Travis have gone to extreme measures to stop Rocky from being seen by the public, with Kourtney explaining she felt reluctant to take him out of their gated community in Calabasas. She voiced her concerns on an episode of The Kardashians when she discussed taking Rocky to Australia to join Travis and Blink-182 on tour last year.

© Instagram Rocky is growing up so fast

"I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia," she told her sisters. "Rocky hasn't been seen, and in California, there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image. Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," she added: "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

© Instagram Rocky appears to be taking after his mom

Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky on November 4, 2023, marking their first child together. However, both parents have children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with her ex Scott Disick. Travis is dad to Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 26, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.