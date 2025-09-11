Meet the families of the NCIS: Tony & Ziva cast

Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David returned to the main fray of NCIS earlier this month with the long-awaited release of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, a spin-off series centering around their characters following the actors' departures from the flagship show. Tony & Ziva finally premiered on September 4 on Paramount+, with the first three episodes being released and receiving early acclaim. New episodes subsequently will be released weekly, with the season's fourth installment, titled "Wedding Crashers," dropping September 11.
The show centers around Tony and Ziva in Europe, still not married but raising their daughter Tali, getting into more hair-raising adventures. Family is at the center of the show, as is the action, with Michael exclusively telling HELLO!: "We are not here to tell you what to think or how to feel or teach you how to vote… This is a show if you like The Bourne Identity and Mission Impossible, but also liked Annie Hall."
Given how much the show puts family at its heart, why not take a look at the cast of Tony & Ziva's families? From the cast's longtime partners to their kids, here's all you need to know…
Michael and Bojana with their two kids, Liam and Olivia
Michael Weatherly
Michael Weatherly, 57, is a proud father-of-three, first to his 29-year-old son August, and then to his two youngest, son Liam, 11, and daughter Olivia, 13. He welcomed August with his Loving/The City co-star Amelia Heinle, to whom he was married from 1995-97. He shares his younger two with his current wife Bojana Janković, to whom he's been married since 2009. He is also the uncle of Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge.
Cote de Pablo on NCIS
Cote de Pablo
Cote de Pablo, 45, has kept her personal life under wraps for most of her career. She was in a relationship with actor Diego Serrano for a few years, which ended in 2015. She is now married and is a mom-of-one, although has kept the identity of the father or details about her child private. Speaking with People recently about embracing the season's motherhood storylines, she said: "Since I became a mother, it came sort of organic."
Julian Ovenden with his two children, Johnny and Audrey
Julian Ovenden
Julian Ovenden, 48, is a proud husband to opera singer Kate Royal, an English lyric soprano. They've been married since 2010, and the pair live in the United Kingdom with their two children, son Johnny, 15, and daughter Audrey, 13. He keeps his personal life away from the spotlight, however.
Maximillian Osinski's wife Dichen Lachman and their daughter Mathilda
Maximillian Osinski
Maximillian Osinski, 41, has been married to Australian actress Dichen Lachman since 2015. The pair appeared together in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and she's also known for shows like Neighbours, Dollhouse and now Severance. They welcomed their daughter Mathilda a few months after their marriage in May 2015, and the couple occasionally share glimpses of their 10-year-old on social media, who has inherited their blonde locks.
Lara Rossi while pregnant with her son
Lara Rossi
Lara Rossi, 39, also keeps her private life under wraps. She is a mom to one son and is married, although has not shared many details about her child or husband (based on her social media, she is married to set designer Jesse Gagliardi). She captioned an Instagram post in 2023, a few months after welcoming her son: "Since becoming a mother, moments to myself are few, rare even. I'm grateful for everything today. For my son, for my time, for the speed still locked in my thighs."
