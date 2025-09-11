Meet the families of the NCIS: Tony & Ziva cast

Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David returned to the main fray of NCIS earlier this month with the long-awaited release of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, a spin-off series centering around their characters following the actors' departures from the flagship show. Tony & Ziva finally premiered on September 4 on Paramount+, with the first three episodes being released and receiving early acclaim. New episodes subsequently will be released weekly, with the season's fourth installment, titled "Wedding Crashers," dropping September 11.

The show centers around Tony and Ziva in Europe, still not married but raising their daughter Tali, getting into more hair-raising adventures. Family is at the center of the show, as is the action, with Michael exclusively telling HELLO!: "We are not here to tell you what to think or how to feel or teach you how to vote… This is a show if you like The Bourne Identity and Mission Impossible, but also liked Annie Hall."

Given how much the show puts family at its heart, why not take a look at the cast of Tony & Ziva's families? From the cast's longtime partners to their kids, here's all you need to know…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Take a look at "NCIS: Tony & Ziva"

© Instagram Michael and Bojana with their two kids, Liam and Olivia Michael Weatherly Michael Weatherly, 57, is a proud father-of-three, first to his 29-year-old son August, and then to his two youngest, son Liam, 11, and daughter Olivia, 13. He welcomed August with his Loving/The City co-star Amelia Heinle, to whom he was married from 1995-97. He shares his younger two with his current wife Bojana Janković, to whom he's been married since 2009. He is also the uncle of Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge.



© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Cote de Pablo on NCIS Cote de Pablo Cote de Pablo, 45, has kept her personal life under wraps for most of her career. She was in a relationship with actor Diego Serrano for a few years, which ended in 2015. She is now married and is a mom-of-one, although has kept the identity of the father or details about her child private. Speaking with People recently about embracing the season's motherhood storylines, she said: "Since I became a mother, it came sort of organic."



© Getty Images Julian Ovenden with his two children, Johnny and Audrey Julian Ovenden Julian Ovenden, 48, is a proud husband to opera singer Kate Royal, an English lyric soprano. They've been married since 2010, and the pair live in the United Kingdom with their two children, son Johnny, 15, and daughter Audrey, 13. He keeps his personal life away from the spotlight, however.



© Getty Images Maximillian Osinski's wife Dichen Lachman and their daughter Mathilda Maximillian Osinski Maximillian Osinski, 41, has been married to Australian actress Dichen Lachman since 2015. The pair appeared together in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and she's also known for shows like Neighbours, Dollhouse and now Severance. They welcomed their daughter Mathilda a few months after their marriage in May 2015, and the couple occasionally share glimpses of their 10-year-old on social media, who has inherited their blonde locks.

