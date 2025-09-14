Meet Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter's 3 siblings, including his football star brother

Trayvis Hunter is a high school football star

Trayvis Hunter is Travis' younger brother, who is currently a junior at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, where he plays for the Rebels. Like his older brother, the 17-year-old is a wide receiver and is already making a name for himself. Last season, Trayvis had 36 catches for 496 yards and six touchdowns in nine games, and he opened the 2025 season with three touchdown catches against Richmond Hill.

"I'm a real special route runner – and I can get open anytime and I don't think there is anyone who can cover me. I'm able to catch anything that is thrown to me, " Trayvis said after a recent win.

According to his ECHS head coach, John Ford, while "he's not the biggest guy" at 5'7 and 140lbs, Trayvis is "going to be a college football player" and has already received collegiate offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jackson State, and Tennessee State, according to 247Sports.com. "I love him, he is such a great kid," coach Ford said. "He loves football, he is coachable, and is dialed into the game the whole time. He has a great family, and I just really enjoy being around him every day."

Trayvis credits his older brother, Travis, for helping him to become the player he is today. "When I was like five years old, he taught me to learn all the easy stuff first. He taught me how to do the fundamentals before I even started playing. Now he's showing me how I can get into my routes faster, and we talk about things like that."