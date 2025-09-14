Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter's 3 siblings, including his football star brother
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver is not the only athlete in his family, as two of his three siblings share his passion for sport

photo of travis hunter smiling wearing jaguars jersey and nfl hat© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Travis Hunteris a talented athlete who is making waves as the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting wide receiver. The 22-year-old has many accolades already under his belt, including the 2024 Heisman Trophy, and supporting him on the sidelines is his loving family, who are his biggest fans. Travis is not the only athlete in his family, as he has followed in his father's footsteps, who played semipro football, and has a younger brother who shows promise as a future NFL star. Travis also has a younger sister who is a track star, and a baby brother who will no doubt show an aptitude for sports. Meet Travis Hunter's three siblings below.

photo of travis hunter's brother trayvis© Instagram

Trayvis Hunter is a high school football star

Trayvis Hunter

Trayvis Hunter is Travis' younger brother, who is currently a junior at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, where he plays for the Rebels. Like his older brother, the 17-year-old is a wide receiver and is already making a name for himself. Last season, Trayvis had 36 catches for 496 yards and six touchdowns in nine games, and he opened the 2025 season with three touchdown catches against Richmond Hill.

"I'm a real special route runner – and I can get open anytime and I don't think there is anyone who can cover me. I'm able to catch anything that is thrown to me, " Trayvis said after a recent win.

According to his ECHS head coach, John Ford, while "he's not the biggest guy" at 5'7 and 140lbs, Trayvis is "going to be a college football player" and has already received collegiate offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jackson State, and Tennessee State, according to 247Sports.com. "I love him, he is such a great kid," coach Ford said. "He loves football, he is coachable, and is dialed into the game the whole time. He has a great family, and I just really enjoy being around him every day."

Trayvis credits his older brother, Travis, for helping him to become the player he is today. "When I was like five years old, he taught me to learn all the easy stuff first. He taught me how to do the fundamentals before I even started playing. Now he's showing me how I can get into my routes faster, and we talk about things like that."


photo of travis hunter sister taylor© Instagram

Taylor Hunter is a track and basketball star

Taylor Hunter

Not much is known about Travis's other siblings. His younger sister, Taylor, is also an athlete who plays basketball and runs track. According to Essentially Sports, she attended Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where Travis spent his high school years, and Trayvis attended for his freshman year. However, the Hunters moved into the Effingham school district almost two years ago from outside Atlanta, so it is more than likely that she attends ECHS with Trayvis or another school in the district.

photo of travis hunter brother junior and his mom© Instagram

Junior Hunter is in kindergarten

Very little is known about Travis's youngest brother, Junior. According to Essentially Sports, he is currently in kindergarten.


photo of travis hunter with his parents© Instagram

Travis' parents are very supportive of him

Parents

It's not surprising that Travis has found himself in the NFL. His dad, Travis Hunter Sr., was a skilled athlete who played football as a teenager at Boynton Beach High School in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was also part of the track and field team and competed in relays and sprints, running 100 meters in 10.82 seconds. After graduating, he played semipro football in the Florida Football Alliance (FFA) and Southern States Football League (SSFL), according to the Palm Beach Post. He was named the SSFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007.

Travis' mom, Ferrante Edmonds, has also been very supportive of her son's career, and the two are very close. To thank her for all her hard work over the years, Travis surprised her with a five-bedroom home in Savannah, Georgia, in March 2024. After Travis won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, his mom said: "I love the person that he is, but I'm also grateful because what they said was my biggest mistake turned out to be my biggest blessing," referring to her young pregnancy.

travis hunter and leanna lenee by a pool© Instagram

Travis married Leanna Lenee on May 24, 2025

Wife

Travis married Leanna Lenee on May 24, 2025, at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee after he popped the question with a stunning diamond ring in February 2024. The couple met when Leanna was 19 and Travis slid into her DMs. They were friends for months before they began dating in February 2022. In August 2025, they revealed they had welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

