Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter secretly welcomes first baby who looks 'just like' him

Travis Hunter will always remember 2025 as the year his life changed. Not only is the 22-year-old the new starting wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is now a first-time dad. Travis and his wife, Leanna Lenee, whom he married in May, secretly welcomed their first child, sharing the news that they are now parents to a baby boy on their YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 27, with a video titled, "Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad."

The clip documents Travis and Leanna's journey to parenthood, starting with them finding out they are expecting, to her giving birth in the hospital. The video begins with the couple standing in a bathroom before it cuts to a close-up of the positive pregnancy test, with Leanna asking: "Wait, is it going?" She then pans the camera up to show her and Travis excitedly dancing in front of the bathroom mirror.

© Instagram Travis and Leanna are now parents to a baby boy

Baby boy

The next image is of Leanna filming a printout of her ultrasound, as she says: "There's the baby." The film then cuts to a sign reading: "It's a boy." The new mom revealed that before she and Travis discovered the sex of their child, she had a dream that they were having a baby boy.

Leanna showed off the notes section of her iPhone where she recorded her dream on February 28. The text read: "Baby was a boy with lots and lots of curly hair." She added: "This was my dream that I had in February. Today is March 26, and this was the dream I had February 28. I knew it was gonna be a boy. So cool."

© YouTube Leanna gave fans a look at her ultrasound

Other special moments in the video included Travis saying "hi to the baby" as he brushed his teeth, and him getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. After the draft, Travis said that his son would grow up "and be like me and you gonna get drafted to Jacksonville." Sharing a message for his baby, Travis added: "You gotta be better than me."

© YouTube Leanna documented her growing baby bump

Leanna also documented the growth of her baby bump before the footage cut to her in the delivery room in the hospital. Travis was by her side, comforting her before the screen went black, but the audio continued, and nurses could be heard coaching her through the delivery process. The baby's cries could then be heard as Travis declared: "That baby look just like me!" which caused the room to erupt in laughter before he told Leanna: "You did good, baby."

© YouTube Travis was by Leanna's side during labor

Relationship

Leanna met Travis when she was 19 years old and said that he came into her life at the "most unexpected time." She wrote on Instagram in 2023: "I would constantly pray that God would give me a reason to keep moving forward so I can fulfill his plan for me. That he would give me motivation to continue, and you were his answer."

© TikTok Travis and Leanna married in May 2025

They started dating in February 2022, and Travis popped the question with a stunning diamond ring in February 2024. They married on May 24, 2025, at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee.