Exclusive: Rochelle Humes on 'balance' in marriage with Marvin - 'Everything is up and down'

Rochelle Humes might look like she's got everything under control, but in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the Saturdays star opens up about the highs and lows of parenting and the pressure women face to have it all. Balancing motherhood and a busy career is no mean feat, and the 35-year-old singer turned TV presenter is honest about the realities of juggling work with raising children, Blake, six, and daughters Valentina, 10, and Alaia-Mai, 12. "Balance is a word that was invented by somebody smug," she jokes. Rochelle and her husband, her Hit List co-host and JLS singer Marvin Humes, make it work by spending quality alone time with their children – and quality time together on set.

Read on to find out more about the chic This Morning host's approach to family life and keeping her fashion fresh…

What does back-to-school look like in your house?

"They’re all back in school now. It’s been a big one for us because Blake started reception. He was so, so excited at first – I think he loved being like his big sisters. But on the second day, he said, 'Do I have to go again?' and I had to explain, yes, this is every day now! Once he realised it wasn’t optional, he really got into it. He does enjoy it now, and I think he feels like a big boy, which is lovely."

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin Humes make their busy lives work by spending quality time with their kids separately - and quality time together on set

You've said that 'balance' is a myth – can you have it all?

"Balance is a word that was invented by somebody smug, because I don't think when it comes to life, work and children, it's always possible. It's the thing that we're all trying to reach, right? But I also think it's impossible. You've just got to be at peace in life, knowing that something always has to give somewhere. You're not gonna have nailed everything, and you can be a great mum and a great boss and a great friend, partner, however that looks."

"Removing the pressure to feel that you've got everything figured out is easier. As women, we're all told that we have to have the answer to everything, and raise children like we don't have a job, and work incredibly well in your job, like you don't have children. But everything is a little bit up and down. We're all just winging it."

© Instagram The Saturdays singer is a mum to children Blake, six, Valentina, 10, and Alaia-Mai, 12

Who's the biggest style icon out of you and Marvin?

"I would love to say I was a style icon, so I might just keep that. I might own it. But I do really like his shirts and his blazers. Like his suit jackets – I'll use them as an oversized blazer. He always moans that I've stolen his crisp white shirts from his wardrobe, and I always have, because they just fit so much nicer, tucking them into jeans and doing a French tuck. His are so much better than mine. I’m way more invested in fashion than he is, but he has got some really good wardrobe staples that I definitely steal."

What's it like working with your husband, Marvin, on set?

"We really enjoy it. We don’t do it all the time – with The Hit List, we're filming 12–14 episodes over the course of a week, usually three a day. Taping three episodes is quite full-on. I don’t think I could do it with anybody else because we know each other inside and out. If I’m quiet in the dressing room, we don’t have to fill the silences or anything. In that scenario, it really works.

© Naomi Vance The couple love filming together and have great on-screen chemistry - but they'd bicker if they were filming daily

"We don't have the awkwardness you might have with someone else. I’m not worried about offending him or overthinking things. We can change lines or give each other suggestions without fuss. I’m not sure I’d want to work with him every single day though, because I like having us as a couple too. A busy couple of weeks throughout the year are fine, but I don’t know how we’d get on in an office job together every day!"

Going into autumn, what’s your favourite seasonal trend?

"Oh, I am ready to be all in the pumpkin spice era, and when I say that, I don't necessarily mean the latte. I mean those colours. I love those rusty oranges, the burgundy. I'm excited for it. I'm ready now. All of this nonsense – sunny in the morning and rain by 11 am – I'm over it. I just want to wear an outfit and be able to commit to it all day and enjoy a cosy season. I'm ready now."

As someone who loves to keep her wardrobe looking fresh, what's your secret to making clothes last?

© Getty Images for Dylon Detergent Rochelle Humes at the Marques Almeida London Fashion Week Show With Dylon Detergent

"We all want to work smarter, not harder, and that includes with our clothes. For me, it’s about protecting the things I love – I’ve got pieces in my wardrobe I’ve had for years, like the blazer I stole from my husband that he’s never had back! But it’s also about the everyday things, like school uniforms, that just don’t last on children. That’s why I’ve loved working with Dylon, it’s so versatile for everything. We’re not a throwaway household, so restoring and re-wearing pieces feels really important."

Rochelle Humes is the brand ambassador for Dylon Detergent - the official laundry partner of London Fashion Week. Dylon Detergent cleans and renews clothes to look and feel like new in just 10 washes. Available at major retailers.