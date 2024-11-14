Rochelle and Marvin Humes finally unveil huge 'forever home' they built from scratch

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have finally moved into their "forever home" that they have been building from the ground up.

The This Morning presenter, 35, and the former JLS singer, 39, previously lived in a stunning mansion in London with their three children, Alaia-Mai, 11, Valentina, seven, and Blake, three, before they decided to buy a plot of land where builders began working on their dream house.

Since packing their boxes and moving out of their home, the family of five have been living in a rental close by while building work was ongoing, however, the former Saturdays singer has now told fans that they have moved in – and it looks so impressive.

© Lia Toby Marvin and Rochelle have moved their family into their forever home

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' new home they built from the ground up

1/ 4 © Instagram Rochelle shared the good news on her Instagram Stories earlier this week. Speaking directly to the camera, she said: "Made it guys, I'm in! That was a really full-on couple of days." Although the singer-turned-presenter was relieved to be moved in, she admitted the work wasn't quite finished. "We're getting there, we're very much getting there," she said, adding: "It's not a finished situation yet but it's only been a day."

2/ 4 © Instagram Since she shared the update, the mother-of-three has been teasing glimpses inside their new property. One photo Rochelle posted on her Instagram showed off their living room with never-ending ceilings. The broadcaster was sharing a photo of her adorable son while he cosied up on their stylish new sofas and the snap gives us a good look at the swanky room. The lounge area featured two black metal-framed bookcases with lamps, photo frames and other ornaments placed on the shelves for decoration. A tall fig-leaf plant was positioned in front of one of the bookcases and a small desk was placed in between with a framed piece of artwork adding texture. The lounge features tall ceilings that also feature wooden beams that appear to have been painted black, adding a modernised period feel to the room.

3/ 4 © Instagram Another photo that Rochelle took in the lounge showed off another angle of the room. The couple have an amazing print of David Bowie and Kate Moss placed just behind their huge grey sofa, and the room also has double windows on the wall allowing plenty of daylight to flood the room.



4/ 4 © Instagram Although fans will no doubt be thrilled to get a peek inside their new home, Rochelle and Marvin did film from inside the rental home's kitchen.

In the background, we got a sneak peek at their kitchen which appears to have a charcoal grey theme. From what we can see, the kitchen is generous in size and features plenty of storage above the work surfaces, as well as the large island in the centre of the room.

Marvin and Rochelle spoke to HELLO! previously about their decision to build their dream home from scratch. "We're doing a whole house, we're building a house! It’s the first time we've done it," Marvin said.

"We've renovated a house before but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you."

Rochelle then interjected: "You don't need to promise!" The singer added: "It's exciting, something we've never done before. Great for the kids to get involved in helping us design stuff, so it's all good!"