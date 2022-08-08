Rochelle Humes' adorable bridesmaids Alaia and Valle disagreed over matching wedding outfits The Hit List presenter's two daughters were her bridesmaids

Rochelle Humes' entire family looked fabulous for her destination wedding with Marvin Humes on 27 July 2022, which took place at Italy's Lake Como.

LOOK: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' breathtaking lakeside wedding – all the photos

As the couple renewed their vows at Villa d'Este, their daughters, Alaia-Mai, nine, and Valentina, five, stood out in their white bridesmaid's dresses, while Marvin, their 21-month-old son Blake and all of the guests wore chic black ensembles. But did you know that the little girls originally had different ideas about what they wanted to wear?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes's fairytale vow renewal in Lake Como

Rochelle told HELLO! Magazine that she gave her daughters freedom when it came to choosing their own outfits, explaining: "Alaia is already at the stage where I couldn't possibly tell her what to wear."

Alaia and Valle have already inherited their mum's fashion sense, but they both have their own unique style, which is why they didn't quite agree on the finer details of their full-skirted satin dresses from Quinn Harper children’s boutique on King’s Road in London. In particular, Valle wanted to customise her frock with a dazzling detail that her sister didn't want.

READ: Rochelle Humes' three children left husband Marvin 'choked' up during second wedding - exclusive

RELATED: Binky Felstead and husband Max's cliffside Corfu wedding was too beautiful – exclusive pictures

Alaia-Mai and Valentina wore matching white bridesmaid dresses from Quinn Harper. Photographer: Chelsea White

"Valle wanted a crystal bow on the back of hers, but Alaia said: 'I don’t do bling, I want something more chill.'

"Then, of course, because her big sister didn't want it, Valle changed her mind," Rochelle laughed. She continued: "But I took their lead. I just wanted them to feel like princesses and have fun."

Rochelle and Marvin celebrated their vow renewal with their three children. Photographer: Chelsea White

The bridesmaids were clearly delighted with their outfit choices, as the bride added: "They were spinning around and puffing out the skirts. Then, when they saw me in mine, they gasped and went: 'Oh, Mummy!'"

Looking gorgeous as always, Rochelle stepped out in a bespoke Suzanne Neville gown with French lace fluted sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette and a sheer skirt. She wore her hair in an updo and added a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil that the Suzanne Neville team hand-embroidered with the couple's wedding motif: 'Ten down, forever to go.' The same message featured on the knee-high leather boots she wore for the evening reception, alongside her silky mini dress.

The family enjoyed a boat ride around Lake Como following the ceremony. Photographer: Chelsea White

Explaining how important it was that her children were involved in their vow renewal, The Hit List star Rochelle said: "I think it’s important that the children see their mum and dad celebrating their love for each other and coming together as one again – and now they’re part of that journey, too.

"The girls will definitely remember being here for this. Even Blake will look back one day and know he was part of it."

MORE: Ant McPartlin's loved-up wedding photo with bride Anne-Marie has fans saying the same thing

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.