Rochelle Humes' three children left husband Marvin 'choked' up during second wedding - exclusive The couple had an emotional ceremony at Villa d'Este

After ten years of marriage, Rochelle and Marvin Humes' three children are some of their proudest achievements – so it comes as no surprise that they were at the heart of their second wedding.

The Hit List presenters jetted to Lake Como with their children Alaia, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, 21 months, to renew their vows in Villa d’Este’s Marble Garden in an emotional ceremony that left all of the guests in tears. So why was Marvin particularly choked up?

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Rochelle and Marvin revealed they enjoyed a family breakfast together before the bride and her two young bridesmaids got ready in the Presidential Suite, and Marvin changed into his black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with his mini-me Blake.

Photos taken by Chelsea White show Marvin's son and best man donning a cute black outfit as he joined the groom at the end of the aisle, which Marvin said was a "magical" moment.

"He was brought out to me and when he saw me, he started running towards me and I got really choked," he told HELLO!. "He looked around and I could see he was so in awe of everything. It was magical to see his little face taking it all in."

The couple enjoying a boat ride around Lake Como following their vow renewal. Photographer: Chelsea White

He continued: "To be stood there with my beautiful wife, my girls and my boy – my world – was a moment I'll never forget."

Rochelle added: "Blake's nickname is Dennis the Menace because he wants to charge around everywhere. But it was like he knew he looked cool and grown up and he was really feeling it."

Meanwhile, Alaia and Valle were the only guests wearing white like their mother. They looked sweet in white full-skirted satin dresses from Quinn Harper children's boutique. The bride revealed she let her children have a say in their outfits, sweetly explaining: "I just wanted them to feel like princesses and have fun."

She continued: "The girls loved their dresses. They were spinning around and puffing out the skirts. Then, when they saw me in mine, they gasped and went: 'Oh, Mummy!'"

Rochelle and Marvin's second wedding was inspired by their children

Rochelle stepped out in a bespoke Suzanne Neville French lace and tulle gown with long, fluted sleeves and a sheer skirt, which she teamed with a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil.

The couple explained that having their whole family witness the beautiful wedding was very special, especially since their daughters were confused about why they didn't feature in their original wedding photos.

"I think it’s important that the children see their mum and dad celebrating their love for each other and coming together as one again – and now they’re part of that journey, too.

"The girls will definitely remember being here for this. Even Blake will look back one day and know he was part of it," Marvin said, and his wife continued: "Like so many people, we’ve experienced loss over the past couple of years and it’s made us realise how vital it is to make memories.

"Making memories as a family is so important. It's everything."

