Amanda Holden welcomes new family member at £7m home - 'Can't wait for a cuddle'

Amanda Holden shared some delightful news from her Surrey home on Sunday as she took to Instagram to reveal that she has a new family member. "Our Corfu rescue arrived. Ironically, I'm in Corfu but can't wait for a cuddle," the Britain's Got Talent judge, 54, wrote on Instagram Stories as she shared a photo of her daughter Hollie, holding an adorable black kitten. Thirteen-year-old Hollie was the spitting image of her mother as she beamed at the camera, sitting on the floor of their family home as she held their new little pet.

Their sweet kitten joins Amanda at home with not only Hollie, but her husband Chris Hughes, and her eldest daughter, Lexi, 19. They also have rescue dog Rudie and Muffy the cat already at home. Amanda has recently found herself in Corfu alongside fellow TV bestie Alan Carr as the pair have been filming the new BBC renovation series, Amanda and Alan's Greek Job.

© Instagram Amanda has welcomed a new kitten at home The BGT star took to Instagram to share a video of their luxurious villa hideout at the Lianolia Estate during the trip, which featured an infinity pool and sweeping views – gorgeous! "Nearly time to say goodbye to beautiful Corfu - what an amazing backdrop to end on, " Amanda noted. "Not every day was a glam as this one. Thanks to our incredible crew - it’s been incredible."

Amanda opens the doors to her £7m pad © Instagram Amanda Holden's daughters, Lexi and Hollie, posed with their mother Back at home, the news comes after Hollie featured in a rare moment on her mother's social media from their £7 million family pad as Amanda opened the doors to family and friends for a gorgeous summer party. Hollie towered over her mother as she donned a printed scarf top and trousers, as well as heeled espadrilles, as she posed alongside Amanda, who rocked a black floral mini dress, flower-adorned headpiece, and killer red heels.

© Instagram Amanda and Alesha took their daughters to Greece this summer Meanwhile, Hollie's sister Lexi got the colourful memo as she rocked a red frilled maxi dress and gold sandals. It has been a sun-soaked summer for the Cheat: Unfinished Business presenter. In August, Amanda was joined by both her daughters on a trip to Greece, which saw them enjoy seafood at Glyfa restaurant in Kerkira before being joined by fellow BGT judge Alesha Dixon and her daughters, Azura, 12, and Anaya, six.