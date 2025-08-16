Heidi Klum's teenage son with Seal braces for upheaval

Heidi Klum, 52, and her husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, will be preparing for a major family upheaval in the coming weeks, as it will be time for Heidi's son, Henry Samuel, to head back to college.

It's likely that Henry has been spending some time over the summer with his family, as well as exploring Brazil with his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius. In the US, college terms tend to start at the end of August or early September, so he could be due to depart again very soon.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel pose for a selfie backstage at the American Music Awards, shared on Instagram

Heidi shares her son and three other children with her ex, Seal. Henry has an older sister, Leni, 21, who was adopted by Seal (biological father being Heidi's ex Flavio Briatore) and two younger brothers, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15.

Family home

Heidi's home has a beautiful garden

Heidi has an impressive, gated Bel-Air mansion worth a whopping $9.8 million. The star likes to share updates on social media, giving glimpses into her wholesome life in LA. The giant pool outdoors is where she likes to keep fit, and she looks after her diet too with lots of homegrown produce. She once told her fans: "I've started a little vegetable patch in my garden. I have fun with the kids making squash muffins. It's good for them to see healthy meals made from scratch."

Inside, the property is filled with art as it's a passion of Heidi's, being one of the topics that she studied in college.

Heidi grew up in Bergisch Gladbach in Germany, and an unearthed photo of her childhood home shows that it is a little different to her sprawling home now. The humble residence features sweet Georgian windows and a white exterior. Speaking to Forbes Magazine back in 2012, Heidi admitted: "We weren't poor, but we didn't have a lot of stuff."

In 1993, Heidi made a big move to the US and now she's happily settled stateside with her family.

College visits

In 2024, the supermodel visited Henry's college with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her two youngest children, Lou and Johan. She shared snaps from inside his dorm room, but it hasn't been revealed where he is studying.

Supermodel footsteps

© Getty Images Henry Samuel is following his mother's footsteps

While Heidi is told that her son has his father's genes, looks-wise, he's definitely inherited his mother's modelling skills. Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he paraded down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

The budding model has also had the privilege of being a cover star, with a front page for Hunger Magazine being shot by iconic photographer Rankin.