Olly Murs shares reality of 2 children under 2 inside stylish home with wife Amelia Tank

"Two under two" may be a phrase that sends shivers down a lot of parents' spines, however, hitmaker Olly Murs is selling the dream after sharing the reality of what it's really like to have two young children at home. The Dear Darlin' singer and wife Amelia Tank welcomed son Albert into the world earlier this month, and his daughter, Madison in April last year. On Friday, he shared a clip of home life inside their open-plan living space, and the two children were blissfully doing their own thing…

Madison, who will be turning two next April, was learning to walk with a walker and she headed to collect a ball, encouraged with praise from mum and dad, while her brother, Albert, or Albie as he is also known, was soundly sleeping on a newborn cushion on the dining table. "The current situ [laughing face emoji]," Olly captioned the clip. The parents seemed to be juggling life with two children pretty well.

The video was also a chance for Olly's fans to see inside his stunning home with his wife. The couple have a giant black dining table with pillar features, surrounded by unique, orange dining chairs. Their floor is quite the statement with grey and black geometric shapes, and it stretches into their kitchen area which features white gloss cupboards. The cooking space also has a breakfast bar with grey tiles and a white counter. This appears to be a different property from their main residence, with a much smaller kitchen. It could well be a holiday home, and we've seen this same abode feature on Amelia's Instagram feed before.

Olly's new home

Olly and Amelia have a family home together, and prior to this Olly had a bachelor pad with a swimming pool that he showcased on his Instagram account. Now, Amelia reveals glimpses of their stunning home, including sharing a look inside Madison's nursery and their colour-pop bathroom. Fans adore having these looks inside the property and seeing the normality of their lives.

© Instagram Olly Murs outside his family home

Olly on fatherhood

The singer was back on stage the same month he welcomed his first born, and he told the crowd: "I'm going to try and not get emotional. Little Madison is doing really well," he shared. "She's at home with my lovely wife and it's a real honour to be here. I wasn't going to leave you guys hanging tonight, I'll rush home to see the baby."

© Instagram A photo of Olly Murs, his wife Amelia and baby Madi

Olly Murs with baby daughter Madison and dog Missy

On Madison's first birthday, Olly shared a series of clips of himself with his daughter and captioned the post: "Can’t believe our Madi is 1 today. 12 months of the most adorable laughs x just love her so much x."