Amanda Holden's 13-year-old daughter Hollie towers over her at lavish summer party

This weekend saw Amanda Holden open the doors to her lavish £7m Surrey mansion – and while the party looked sensational (more on that later), it was a photo that the BGT star shared of her daughters, Hollie, 13, and Lexi, 19, that we loved the most. Posing alongside Amanda and her husband, Chris, in front of their hotel-worthy swimming pool, teenager Hollie is taller than her famous mum, even though Amanda is in her trademark stiletto heels!

Hollie's older sister, Lexi, stood on a lower step than her family, making the model look tinier than her parents and sibling, but at 13, Hollie has definitely inherited her tall genes from somewhere, towering over Amanda.

© Instagram Amanda Holden with her husband, Chris, and their daughters Hollie and Lexi

The Heart Radio Dh captioned the photo: "My world," and fans rushed to the comments, sharing their admiration for Amanda and her family.

"Wow, Hollie has grown up overnight," one marvelled, while others commented on how beautiful the whole family looked.

As well as the family photo, Amanda shared a video from the epic party, captioned: "What an amazing day," before shouting out her party suppliers. Watch the video below for an insight into the spectacular bash.

The shindig wasn't without drama, with Amanda noting: "Thanks to Faye for helping my darling friend @glamzin get out of the pool after a naughty @chattyman pushed her in."

Amanda Holden's garden transformation

It's lucky Amanda was blessed by the weather gods on the day of her party, as it allowed her to make full use of her impressive swimming pool, which she transformed into an Ibiza-style pool party with inflatable flamingos, cacti and avocados bobbing in the water.

© Instagram Amanda's hairstylist Daisy shared photos from the special day

Though the vibes said Ibiza, the theme for the bash appeared to be Mexican, with a Mariachi band playing and a taco truck on hand for snacks.

© Instagram Amanda filled her pool with fun floats

While Amanda shared the video from her party, her hairstylist, Desislava Mincheva, gave fans a more thorough glimpse into the presenter's amazing garden, sharing her bi-folding patio doors, a perfectly manicured green lawn and a sunroom, complete with bold, colourful décor.

© Instagram Amanda's sun room is colourful and beautiful - with desirable bifold doors

Amanda is known for her love of interior design, so it's no surprise her garden is as immaculate as the interiors of her home – here's hoping she has a winter party too, we'd love to see it decked out in snowy décor, A'la the Kardashian Christmas Eve parties.