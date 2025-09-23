Meet Howie Mandel's 3 talented kids with his wife of 45 years

Howie Mandel is a proud father of three and welcomed daughter Jackelyn, son Alex, and daughter Riley with his wife, Terry Mandel, during their four-decade marriage. The AGT judge was very "strict" with his eldest daughter, Jackelyn, as a teenager, with her previously revealing that their "issues ripped us apart." As his children grew older, Howie learned to relax his parenting style, admitting in 2008: "I can't tell them what to do anymore. Well, I can, but they don't have to listen!" He and Jackelyn "couldn't be closer" now, and he has a great relationship with all three of his kids. Meet Jackelyn, Alex, and Riley below.
Howie and Jackelyn both suffer from anxiety and OCD
Jackelyn Shultz
Jackelyn Shultz was born on December 14, 1984, and has followed in her father's footsteps and works in the entertainment industry. She covered the red carpet for America's Got Talent, interviewing her dad, whom she called "the hardest person to interview," while Howie described the experience as "awkward" to Access Hollywood in September 2018. She and Howie also co-host the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, which they started during the pandemic as a "necessity" for Howie to try "to connect with my child," he told People in 2021. "We spend hours a day trying to make each other laugh."
Like her dad, Jackelyn suffers from anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Howie blames himself for their shared conditions. "I'm not proud of that gift I've given her," he told People. "But our coping skills are to find the light."
Jackelyn's brother, Alex, officiated her wedding to DJ Alex Shultz, who goes by Lex Larson professionally, on July 20, 2013. The couple are parents to daughter Abbey and son Axel. In September 2025, Jackelyn revealed that her son is in remission after privately battling leukemia. "We're very fortunate because he is doing really really well right now. But that was definitely the lowest point in my whole entire life," she said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.
Alex followed his dad into the entertainment industry
Alex Mandel
Howie and Terry welcomed their only son, Alex, on September 30, 1989. He has pursued a career in comedy and entertainment and shares comedic videos and vlogs on his YouTube channel. Alex, who "was a stutterer as a kid," suffers from ADD and anxiety and is a mental health advocate, like his dad, joining him on the Bell Let's Talk Campaign, which promotes mental health awareness, acceptance, and action, in 2017.
"I think that it does get passed down," Alex said in January 2017 on CTV’s Your Morning, causing Howie to jokingly claim his son was "blaming" him for his mental health struggles. "So it's his fault that I also have ADD and anxiety," Alex quipped, adding: "But it is something that affects me, and I think that one thing that people don't talk about is that it affects the family as a whole, even if only one member has that. I think it's good that we're doing this together, because we've had to deal with it together as a family."
Alex appears to currently be single, despite his dad's efforts to find him a girlfriend, like he did in 2016 when he tried to find his son a girlfriend during a livestream. "I liken this to what I do as a judge on America’s Got Talent. I never know what I'm looking for until I find it. This is basically just America's Got Daughter-In-Laws," he said.
Riley prefers to stay out of the spotlight
Riley Ehrlich
Riley is Howie and Terry's youngest daughter, who was born in 1992. Unlike her brother and sister, Riley prefers to stay out of the spotlight and works as a personal trainer after graduating with honors from Chapman University in Orange, California, in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 2018, she returned to Chapman University and graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Riley is an "experienced personal trainer with a demonstrated history of working in the health, wellness, and fitness industry for seven years. Skilled in building exercise programs, social media content creation, and video editing on Final Cut Pro."
Riley married her "best friend" Cameron Ehrlich, whom she has known since she was 16, on June 29, 2019, and, like her sister, she had her brother, Alex, officiate her wedding. In January 2024, Howie revealed that he had become a grandfather for the third time after Riley gave birth to a "beautiful baby" girl.
Howie adores being a grandfather
Grandfather duties
Howie adores being a grandfather. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show last year, the AGT star spoke about becoming a grandfather once again. "I love being a grandfather! I love it even more than being a father," he joked: "These are grandchildren, had I known it would be this much fun, I would have done that first."
Talking about the best part of being a grandparent, he said: "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy and this love that I can't get enough of. And to be able to give it back when it starts to smell…"
Howie and Terry married in 1980
Terry Mandel
Howie and Terry are childhood sweethearts who attended high school at William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute, although it took him a few years to get Terry to agree to date him. "I started asking her out, and she said no until…I think the first time I dated her I was 19. But she didn't want to go out with me," he said during a 2022 appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.
Howie revealed in 2009 that Terry's sense of humor is one of the things that attracted him to her. "[Terry] made me laugh. It was wonderful to meet a witty woman," he told Good Housekeeping. "Spending your life with someone who doesn't have that wouldn't be palatable." The couple married on March 16, 1980, in Toronto, Canada.
