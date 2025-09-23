Meet Howie Mandel's 3 talented kids with his wife of 45 years

Howie and Jackelyn both suffer from anxiety and OCD

Jackelyn Shultz was born on December 14, 1984, and has followed in her father's footsteps and works in the entertainment industry. She covered the red carpet for America's Got Talent, interviewing her dad, whom she called "the hardest person to interview," while Howie described the experience as "awkward" to Access Hollywood in September 2018. She and Howie also co-host the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, which they started during the pandemic as a "necessity" for Howie to try "to connect with my child," he told People in 2021. "We spend hours a day trying to make each other laugh."

Like her dad, Jackelyn suffers from anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Howie blames himself for their shared conditions. "I'm not proud of that gift I've given her," he told People. "But our coping skills are to find the light."

Jackelyn's brother, Alex, officiated her wedding to DJ Alex Shultz, who goes by Lex Larson professionally, on July 20, 2013. The couple are parents to daughter Abbey and son Axel. In September 2025, Jackelyn revealed that her son is in remission after privately battling leukemia. "We're very fortunate because he is doing really really well right now. But that was definitely the lowest point in my whole entire life," she said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.