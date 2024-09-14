Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Ramsay is a doting stepmum to Adam Peaty's lookalike son George, 4 - rare photos
Adam peaty and Holly ramsay with little George© Instagram,Getty

Holly Ramsay is a doting stepmum to fiancé Adam Peaty's lookalike son George, 4, in rare photos

Gordon Ramsay's daughter is set to marry the Team GB swimmer

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay who announced earlier this week her Team GB swimmer boyfriend Adam Peaty had proposed.

The couple, who met when Holly's sister Tilly competed in 2021 in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Adam, took to Instagram to share their happy news.

Holly Ramsay has announced his engagement to swimmer Adam Peaty© Instagram
Holly Ramsay has announced her engagement to swimmer Adam Peaty

All eyes were on Adam as he competed in the Paris Olympics this year, with public attention often shifting to the athlete's adorable four-year-old son George whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.

Adam Peaty Eiri Munro© Getty
Adam Peaty shares George with ex Eiri Munro

Eirianedd shared sweet words for the couple once they announced they are set to be married. 

"She is nothing but a positive presence in our lives," George's mother told MailOnline. "She is so gentle and kind; I couldn't wish for a better stepmother for my son. We're so glad about the news and are wishing them the best."

See the most adorable photos of the doting stepmother and her husband-to-be's little boy.

George's birthday

Holly Ramsay sitting down in a boat with George Peaty© Instagram
Adam Peaty shared this sweet snap of his son George with his girlfriend Holly

To mark George's fourth birthday, Adam took to Instagram to share the sweetest snap of his tot sitting on a boat with Holly. 

"You are growing so fast and it's incredible to see you learn, play, laugh, show emotion, care and get excited for Marvel," the doting dad penned. "I can't wait to see what this next year brings for you and hopefully I can help guide you through it." 

Holly's sweet message

Holly Ramsay holding a birthday cake while Adam Peaty and his son blow out the candles© Instagram
Holly is a doting stepmother

The bride-to-be also marked George's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Happy Happy Birthday George," she wrote. "It is the biggest honour to know you and I'm so grateful for all the time I've had with you, love lolly x".

Adam's supporters

three people sharing hug © Getty
Adam shared an emotional moment with his son George and his girlfriend Holly

Holly and little George won the hearts of the nation when they were spotted poolside during the Olympics in Paris. The TV chef's daughter held George as they looked on proudly.

Playmates

Holly ramsay garden selfie with George© Instagram
Holly took a garden selfie with George

Holly has been spotted playing with George at home in the garden and stopping to take cute selfies to share with her followers.

Adorable trio

holly ramsay and adam peaty with his son in kitchen© Instagram
Check out their neat SpiderMan impressions!

Their house is full of light-hearted fun with the adoring couple pretending to be SpiderMan with George.

Chilling out

Holly ramsay and stepson George on sofa cuddle© Instagram
Holly and George chilled out at home

DISCOVER: Adam Peaty's epic birthday cake for son George, 4, needs to be seen to be believed 

Holly and George cosied up for a cuddle under a fur blanket for the sweetest at-home moment away from the limelight.

