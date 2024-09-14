Holly Ramsay is a doting stepmum to fiancé Adam Peaty's lookalike son George, 4, in rare photos

Congratulations are in order for Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay who announced earlier this week her Team GB swimmer boyfriend Adam Peaty had proposed.
The couple, who met when Holly's sister Tilly competed in 2021 in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Adam, took to Instagram to share their happy news.
All eyes were on Adam as he competed in the Paris Olympics this year, with public attention often shifting to the athlete's adorable four-year-old son George whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.
Eirianedd shared sweet words for the couple once they announced they are set to be married.
"She is nothing but a positive presence in our lives," George's mother told MailOnline. "She is so gentle and kind; I couldn't wish for a better stepmother for my son. We're so glad about the news and are wishing them the best."
See the most adorable photos of the doting stepmother and her husband-to-be's little boy.
George's birthday
To mark George's fourth birthday, Adam took to Instagram to share the sweetest snap of his tot sitting on a boat with Holly.
"You are growing so fast and it's incredible to see you learn, play, laugh, show emotion, care and get excited for Marvel," the doting dad penned. "I can't wait to see what this next year brings for you and hopefully I can help guide you through it."
Holly's sweet message
The bride-to-be also marked George's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Happy Happy Birthday George," she wrote. "It is the biggest honour to know you and I'm so grateful for all the time I've had with you, love lolly x".
Adam's supporters
Holly and little George won the hearts of the nation when they were spotted poolside during the Olympics in Paris. The TV chef's daughter held George as they looked on proudly.
Playmates
Holly has been spotted playing with George at home in the garden and stopping to take cute selfies to share with her followers.
Adorable trio
Their house is full of light-hearted fun with the adoring couple pretending to be SpiderMan with George.
Chilling out
Holly and George cosied up for a cuddle under a fur blanket for the sweetest at-home moment away from the limelight.