Georgia Tennant’s lookalike daughter is a real-life Rapunzel in new photo

Georgia Tennant, aside from being a successful actress, is a doting mother-of-five. The Merlin star, 36, celebrated her eldest daughter Olive who has landed a role in new BBC comedy drama Avoidance.

The caring mother shared a photo of her daughter, 12, who was her double in a striped top and jeans with sweet cascading mermaid curls as she stood in her trailer for a photograph.

"Avoidance season two starts tonight with all eps dropping on BBC iPlayer," wrote the mother ahead of her daughter's exciting new venture. At the age of 12, Olive is already a blossoming star following in the acting footsteps of her mother and of course, her Doctor Who star father David.

Olive has already made appearances in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, as well as starring alongside both her parents and her Doctor Who star grandfather Peter Davison in the 2017 film You, Me and Him.

It is not the first time that The Bill actress has shown off her daughter's ethereal sandy locks. On 29 March, Georgia paid tribute to her daughter on a special occasion writing: "To know this person is to always feel love. Her presence makes everything better (except how you feel about your own hair) Happy 13th Birthday to you darling Olive."

The young actress was snapped in a black T-shirt and wore her Rapunzel-esque hair, that fell past her elbows, straight. Just two days before, Georgia had paid tribute to her eldest child, Ty.

"22 years ago my life really began. Happy Birthday to the best of origin stories," Georgia penned, captioning a carousel of throwback photos including one from the day she gave birth to her son at the age of 17.

David and Georgia met when she had a guest role in the 2008 episode of the hit BBC sci-fi show The Doctor's Daughter. Ty has since admitted that his father is his TV hero.

"It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time," Ty remembered. "I watched him on TV as the hero, and it was crazy how much your life can change."

David adopted Georgia's son in 2011, the same year the couple tied the knot. After Olive, the couple went on to have three more children - Wilfred, ten, Doris, eight, Birdie, and four.

Georgia often shares at-home insights into her life in a family of seven. She chooses to keep the faces of her youngest children hidden for privacy reasons but frequently shares lookalike snaps with her eldest daughter as her acting career continues to progress.

In July 2022 Olive was nominated for a National Television Award. The former Casualty star was seen wearing a black wrap dress next to her daughter in a frilled white dress.

The mother-daughter duo sported matching mermaid waves in their buttery blonde hair and Georgia looked at her daughter with pride.